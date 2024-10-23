NFL Picks and Predictions Week 8: Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers
The Denver Broncos, after a resounding Thursday Night Football win over the free-falling New Orleans Saints, are 4-3 on the year and find themselves in the thick of the AFC playoff race. The opposite is true of the Carolina Panthers, who have the NFL's worst record and have lost four in a row. The odds favor Denver by a wide margin.
Nothing about the Panthers' recent performances suggests anything different this week. Their defense, much-maligned by injury, has been one of the worst units in recent NFL history. Andy Dalton's magic seems to have run out and the offense can't move the ball very much of late. The Broncos don't have to be good to win this game.
NFL Week 8: Carolina Panthers not picked to win over Denver Broncos
ESPN Analytics: 32.7% chance of victory
The analytics don't favor the Carolina Panthers here. At home, the Broncos have a 67% chance of winning, so it would be a significant upset if the Panthers came out with a win. Andy Dalton may or may not even play after a car accident.
Ben Rolfe, ProFootballNetwork: 27-10 Broncos
Rolfe: "Any good feeling around the Panthers crumbled spectacularly in Week 7. Despite facing one of the worst defenses in the NFL, Carolina could only manage seven points while allowing a Marcus Mariota-led offense to score 33 (plus seven from a pick-six). The Panthers are at rock bottom in PR+ and nEPA/G, and there is little left to feel good about."
Matt Johnson, Sportsnaut: 17-6 Broncos
Johnson: "If there’s one game to avoid in Week 8, it’s probably this one. The Denver Broncos aren’t good offensively right now, but they will be able to use the ground game with Bo Nix and Javonte Williams like they did in Week 7 against the Saints. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers will be weighed down by the worst defense in the league and a bottom-5 offense. If you aren’t a Broncos fan, find something else to watch. If you love Denver, enjoy a relaxing Sunday that ends in a Broncos’ victory."
Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic: 28-13 Broncos
Cluff: "The Panthers have given up 148 points in their last four games. Yeah, go with the Broncos."
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: 31-13 Broncos
Iyer: "The Broncos are usually a strong home team, and their offense should turn in another strong performance with Bo Nix and Javonte Williams leading the way on the ground. The Panthers will be put into a negative game script to pass more with an uncertain QB situation against a tough pass defense on the road. Denver keeps up the surprise to stay alive and well in the AFC wild-card race."
