NBA superstar Steph Curry shouts out Panthers on MNF appearance
The Carolina Panthers have not yet played on primetime this year, and they're not scheduled to at all. They have one game not yet scheduled which could theoretically end up on primetime, but it's not likely. Stephen Curry, an NBA superstar and avid Panthers fan, decided to get the Panthers on primetime with a shoutout during Monday Night Football.
Steph Curry claims Panthers fan status on MNF
Steph Curry was a halftime guest of Scott Van Pelt, the ESPN anchor doing the halftime show for last night's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens. When he was done talking, Van Pelt wished him well until the next time they chat. Curry responded with a "Go Panthers" shoutout.
Unsurprisingly, Van Pelt responded with a laugh, saying, "Good luck with that." Curry laughed about it himself, as he is all too aware of the struggles that the Panthers are experiencing. The Golden State Warriors point guard has had incredible success over the last several seasons, but his NFL fandom has not seen the same.
The Panthers have been one of the worst teams in all of sports since 2018. Curry is one of their lone superstar, celebrity fans, and he's remained loyal to them through what is surely one of the darkest times in franchise history. He even went so far as to remind everyone watching a football game between two good NFL teams where his allegiances lie.
