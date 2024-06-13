All Panthers

Panthers 53-Man Roster Projection: Post Minicamp Edition

A position-by-position break down of the Carolina Panthers' roster.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

Much of the Carolina Panthers' roster is set for the 2024 season, but there will be some tweaks made over the course of the next couple of months leading up to Week 1.

With minicamp now in the books, we take a look at what the Panthers roster could look like with a 53-man roster projection. Players listed on the bubble are those who are capable of playing their way onto the active squad. Those on the outside looking in have a much steeper hill to climb.

1. Quarterback

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Who makes it: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, (waiver claim during preseason)

On the bubble: N/A

Outside looking in: Jack Plummer

2. Running Back

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during pregame warm ups. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Who makes it: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Jonathon Brooks, Rashaad Penny, Raheem Blackshear

On the bubble: N/A

Outside looking in: Jaden Shirden, Mike Boone

3. Wide Receiver

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) makes a catch against Tampa Bay. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Who makes it: Adam Thielen, Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Terrace Marshall Jr., Jonathan Mingo, Ihmir Smith-Marsette

On the bubble: Jalen Coker, David Moore, Mike Strachan

Outside looking in: Sam Pinckney, Cam Sims

4. Tight End

Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) catches the ball. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Who makes it: Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas, Stephen Sullivan, Ja'Tavion Sanders

On the bubble: Jordan Matthews

Outside looking in: N/A

5. Offensive Line

Carolina Panthers guard Austin Corbett (63) before kickoff. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Who makes it: Ikem Ekwonu, Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman, Brady Christensen, Robert Hunt, Damien Lewis, Austin Corbett, Chandler Zavala

On the bubble: Nash Jensen, Andrew Raym, Cade Mays

Outside looking in: Ricky Lee, Christian Duffie, Jeremiah Crawford, Badara Traore, J.D. DiRenzo

6. Defensive Line

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) during game vs. Tampa Bay. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Who makes it: Derrick Brown, LaBryan Ray, A'Shawn Robinson, Jaden Crumedy, Nick Thurman, Shy Tuttle

On the bubble: T.J. Smith

Outside looking in: Kenny Dyson, Derrick McLendon, Ulumoo Ale, Popo Aumavae

7. Linebacker

Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (7) during pregame. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Who makes it: Shaq Thompson, Josey Jewell, D.J. Wonnum, Jadeveon Clowney, Trevin Wallace, K'Lavon Chaisson, Amaré Barno, Chandler Wooten

On the bubble: Claudin Cherelus, DJ Johnson, Eku Leota, Luiji Vilain, Michael Barrett

Outside looking in: Tae Davis, Cam Gill, Jackson Mitchell

8. Cornerback

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) back on defense during OTAs. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Who makes it: Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson, Troy Hill, Chau Smith-Wade, DiCaprio Bootle

On the bubble: D'Shawn Jamison

Outside looking in: Lamar Jackson, Willie Drew

9. Safety

Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) reacts after intercepting the ball. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Who makes it: Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Sam Franklin Jr., Jammie Robinson

On the bubble: Alex Cook

Outside looking in: Clayton Isbell, Demani Richardson

10. Specialists

Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) during pregame warm ups. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Who makes it: K Eddy Piñeiro, P Johnny Hekker, LS JJ Jansen

On the bubble: K Harrison Mevis

