Panthers 53-Man Roster Projection: Post Minicamp Edition
Much of the Carolina Panthers' roster is set for the 2024 season, but there will be some tweaks made over the course of the next couple of months leading up to Week 1.
With minicamp now in the books, we take a look at what the Panthers roster could look like with a 53-man roster projection. Players listed on the bubble are those who are capable of playing their way onto the active squad. Those on the outside looking in have a much steeper hill to climb.
1. Quarterback
Who makes it: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, (waiver claim during preseason)
On the bubble: N/A
Outside looking in: Jack Plummer
2. Running Back
Who makes it: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Jonathon Brooks, Rashaad Penny, Raheem Blackshear
On the bubble: N/A
Outside looking in: Jaden Shirden, Mike Boone
3. Wide Receiver
Who makes it: Adam Thielen, Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Terrace Marshall Jr., Jonathan Mingo, Ihmir Smith-Marsette
On the bubble: Jalen Coker, David Moore, Mike Strachan
Outside looking in: Sam Pinckney, Cam Sims
4. Tight End
Who makes it: Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas, Stephen Sullivan, Ja'Tavion Sanders
On the bubble: Jordan Matthews
Outside looking in: N/A
5. Offensive Line
Who makes it: Ikem Ekwonu, Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman, Brady Christensen, Robert Hunt, Damien Lewis, Austin Corbett, Chandler Zavala
On the bubble: Nash Jensen, Andrew Raym, Cade Mays
Outside looking in: Ricky Lee, Christian Duffie, Jeremiah Crawford, Badara Traore, J.D. DiRenzo
6. Defensive Line
Who makes it: Derrick Brown, LaBryan Ray, A'Shawn Robinson, Jaden Crumedy, Nick Thurman, Shy Tuttle
On the bubble: T.J. Smith
Outside looking in: Kenny Dyson, Derrick McLendon, Ulumoo Ale, Popo Aumavae
7. Linebacker
Who makes it: Shaq Thompson, Josey Jewell, D.J. Wonnum, Jadeveon Clowney, Trevin Wallace, K'Lavon Chaisson, Amaré Barno, Chandler Wooten
On the bubble: Claudin Cherelus, DJ Johnson, Eku Leota, Luiji Vilain, Michael Barrett
Outside looking in: Tae Davis, Cam Gill, Jackson Mitchell
8. Cornerback
Who makes it: Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson, Troy Hill, Chau Smith-Wade, DiCaprio Bootle
On the bubble: D'Shawn Jamison
Outside looking in: Lamar Jackson, Willie Drew
9. Safety
Who makes it: Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Sam Franklin Jr., Jammie Robinson
On the bubble: Alex Cook
Outside looking in: Clayton Isbell, Demani Richardson
10. Specialists
Who makes it: K Eddy Piñeiro, P Johnny Hekker, LS JJ Jansen
On the bubble: K Harrison Mevis
