Miles Sanders is Embracing the Added Competition in the Panthers' RB Room
Miles Sanders spent all of five seconds reminiscing on what had transpired during the 2023 season. He didn't really have an explanation for the drastic decrease in production, although I could probably take care of that for him.
The constant injuries and lack of depth along the offensive line, paired with a discombobulated coaching staff stirred up the perfect potion for career lows across the board. Sanders wasn't at his best either, but I find it hard to believe a player of his caliber just drops off the map overnight to his own doing. He had some help.
This offseason, the Panthers infused competition for Sanders and Chuba Hubbard by selecting Jonathon Brooks in the second round and adding Rashaad Penny in free agency. For a guy that lost his starting job one month into the season a year ago, he is handling the situation extremely well.
"I'm just blessed to still be here. It's year six and I'm ready to go."
Running backs coach Bernie Parmalee stated last week that there were no egos in the running back room. With so many guys battling for touches, you wouldn't believe that to be true. I asked Sanders earlier this week abut the chemistry that room has and the willingness to work together versus against one another as they all vie for a role.
“We’ve had chemistry since I got in here last year. Starting with Chuba, Raheem, and now we got Jonathon and we got Penny in there too. The guys are great. We all get a long very well. We compete our ‘a’ off. We all try to help each other learn the playbook and making sure we all know our stuff when we get out there.”
Chuba Hubbard is the favorite heading into training camp to be the team's lead back, but Sanders, along with Brooks and Penny, will get their fair share of love as well. Head coach Dave Canales has been adamant about running the football.
