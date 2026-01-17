Latest mock draft sees Carolina Panthers take unnecessary risk
The Carolina Panthers spent a lot of their time last offseason boosting the run defense. They did this primarily by addressing the interior, but they did add Nic Scourton and Tre'von Moehrig, an edge and a safety, who both helped the run game.
They signed Turk Wharton and Bobby Brown. They got Derrick Brown healthy again. They even drafted Cam Jackson. They loaded up on that interior, so it's far from a glaring need anymore.
Despite that, one NFL mock draft would see them taking an IDL. What's more, this particular IDL is coming off a devastating injury, making it a risky pick not worth making.
Panthers take big risk on Caleb Banks in latest mock
Caleb Banks is a good player, but there's no telling what he will look like when he's healthy again. The Panthers are also not in desperate need of help on the interior of the defensive line.
Nevertheless, NBC Sports analyst Eric Froton predicts that the Panthers will grab the intriguing but risky defensive player.
"Caleb Banks (6’6/330) flashed disruptive upside along Florida’s interior in 2023–24 before a foot injury cut short his 2025 campaign," Froton wrote. "His 2025 breakout bid was derailed after just 96 snaps, but his two-year trajectory beforehand painted the profile of a plus athlete with real interior penetration skills and a pass-rush ceiling that Florida coaches believed was just beginning to unlock."
Banks as a pass-rushing IDL isn't the worst thing in the world for this Panthers defense, but they so badly need to find rushing off the edge. That makes this pick a luxury they probably can't afford, nor should they.
The interior is in decent shape. Meanwhile, the Panthers need a starting-caliber linebacker, safety, edge rusher, and tight end.
It would be one thing to take a risk on an injured prospect at a position of great need. Sometimes, that can result in a team getting a steal and making good value on their pick.
It's another entirely to take that risk for a player at a position that's definitely not of great need. Left on the board in this mock draft were:
- EDGE T.J. Parker
- EDGE Romello Height
- OT Kadyn Proctor
- LB C.J. Allen
- CB Avieon Terrell
- TE Kenyon Sadiq
All of those would've made wiser picks than Banks. He could end up as a great player, but it's not the right choice, and it's a risky pick either way.
