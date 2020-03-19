Panthers' Cam Newton Expected To Be Released

Carolina Panthers quarterback, Cam Newton is expected to be released, according to multiple reports. The news comes after Newton’s camp and the team had difficulties finding a trading partner for the former NFL MVP. A team will not trade for Newton without a personal workout and a bill of health, which are not currently possible.

Newton, 30, is owed north of $19 million this season. It’s especially important to point out that teams aren’t willing to take a risk for the quarterback at that price with an unclear status of his health. Per Bill Polian, “In talk of value [for Cam Newton], there’s nothing there,” as the Hall of Fame executive told ESPN.

The Panthers are reportedly not going to carry both Cam Newton and recently signed Teddy Bridgewater on the team’s roster, hence the team needs to clear Newton off the books prior to Bridgewater’s deal becoming official.

The Chicago Bears were a possible destination for Newton but the likelihood of that crumbled after the Jacksonville Jaguars traded Nick Foles to Chicago for a fourth-round pick. Additionally, another team in the market for a quarterback, the Los Angeles Chargers, announced that they were expecting Tyrod Taylor to be the team’s quarterback for the 2020-21 season.

The quarterback market has all but dwindled with the possibility for a team trading for Newton seeming all but hopeless at this point with the best scenario left is for both sides to part ways, allowing Cam Newton to select his own destination.