Panthers Opponent Revealed for Germany Game
Wednesday morning, the NFL announced this year's matchups for the international series and the Carolina Panthers will square off against the New York Giants at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany in Week 10.
“It’s an honor for the Carolina Panthers to play in Munich in 2024,” said David Tepper, owner of the Carolina Panthers back in January. “This game represents more than playing internationally for us. With more than 200 German-owned companies in the Charlotte area, this opportunity offers a special connection for the Panthers and our community. We are excited to deepen our relationships with our German fans, engage with our partners and continue to grow our brand globally.”
This marks just the second time the Panthers will have participated in the international series with the other game coming back in 2019. The Panthers won that game 37-26 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Kyle Allen filled in for the injured Cam Newton in that one and completed 20-of-32 pass attempts for 227 yards and two touchdowns. The big storyline from that one was Jameis Winston throwing five interceptions on the day despite throwing for 400 yards. James Bradberry picked him off twice while Luke Kuechly, Ross Cockrell, and Javien Elliott all snagged one each.
The remainder of the 2024 schedule will be released tonight at 8 p.m. EST.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Predicting What the Panthers' Schedule Could Look Like in 2024
How Many Primetime Games Will the Panthers Have in 2024?