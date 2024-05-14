Ranking the Panthers' 2024 Opposing Quarterback Gauntlet
It starts and begins under center. The quarterback is the most discussed, most scrutinized, most analyzed, most difficult, and most important position in professional sports.
When the NFL schedule gets released tomorrow evening, Panthers' fans will learn the order in which Bryce Young will face his gauntlet of opposing quarterbacks. From 2024 rookies to former MVPs, the Carolina Panthers run the gambit in terms of quarterback play they'll deal with this upcoming season. Here's how they stack up.
14: Bo Nix, Zach Wilson, or Jarrett Stidham - Denver Broncos
Whichever one of these quarterbacks lines up under center against Carolina, they'll be the worst of the bunch. It'll be either Bo Nix, an over-drafted rookie with a limited ceiling, Zach Wilson, the 2nd overall pick in the 2021 draft that flamed out before a spark was even lit, or Jarrett Stidham, a career journeyman dating back to his college days. Bryce Young has much to prove before Carolina will have an assumed quarterback advantage every Sunday, but they'll have one that week without a doubt.
13: Daniel Jones or Drew Lock - New York Giants
The Giants are desparate for a quarterback upgrade. It was no small secret that they were enamored with Drake Maye in the pre-draft proccess, but New England wouldn't budge in regards to the third overall pick. Drew Lock was brought in to battle Daniel Jones in training camp, but that competition will look more like a pillow fight than two superstars squaring off.
12: Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell - Las Vegas Raiders
This is Daniel Jones vs. Drew Lock with some makeup on. Minshew is the best quarterback of the below-average foursome, but that's not saying much. Carolina will carry a quarterback advantage into this game as well, but Minshew is often good for some magic that could lead Vegas to a win.
11: Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders
I'm not high on Daniels as a prospect, but he'll undoubtedly be electric from day on in the league. The fun part about Daniels is that his electricity can manifest in a number of ways. He could sprint past lunging defenders for a 70-yard touchdown that only Lamar Jackson could copy. On another play, he could take a massive hit from a linebacker twice his size just to bounce off the turf like Gumby.
10: Derek Carr - New Orleans Saints
The best choice the Carolina Panthers made in 2023 was to not sign Derek Carr to a long-term contract. The series of decisions that preceded and followed left much to be desired, but they nailed that one. Derek Carr is the Mendoza line for quarterbacks. As average as it gets.
9: Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mayfield climbed his way up this ranking under Dave Canales' tutelage. His 2023 season was as impressive as any in his career, but questions marks abound after his play-caller skipped town and moved to Charlotte. The Buccaneers are betting that his improvement will stick after signing the mercurial gunslinger to a three-year contract this spring.
8: Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears
For as low as I am on Nix and Daniels' pro prospects, I'm equally as high on Williams'. I'm comfortable predicting that Williams will put up the most impressive rookie quarterbacking season in league history if himself, his weapons, and his protection can make it through the 2024 season.
7: Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles
After a runner up finish in 2022's MVP voting, Hurts and the Eagles' regressed while mending their Super Bowl hangover. Hurts is still a solid quarterback. His combination of strength, speed, and passing abilities are nearly unmatched in the modern NFL, but inconsistencies still plague the veteran quarterback.
6: Kirk Cousins - Atlanta Falcons
Putting Cousins above Hurts may raise some eyebrows. I appreciate Cousins fearlessness as a thrower and his propensity to give his receivers a chance downfield even though he can't make plays with his legs. It may take Cousins a few weeks to recover his past form following his achilles injury, but I'm willing to bet on his bounce back.
5: Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals
Murray is a sneaky candidate to garner some MVP votes in 2024, and if I was a betting man, I would consider a sprinkle on his +5000 odds. Play caller Drew Petzig is a rising star in the coaching world, Marvin Harrison Jr. will command a double team right away, and I believe Murray is talented enough to elevate a roster lacking top-end talent in a weak NFC.
4: Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals
If this list was based on aura Burrow would be higher. However, it's based on ball and Burrow dropped it in 2023. He battled injuries to himself and the team around him, but last season only saw glimpses of the superstar we once knew. Burrow will without a doubt bounce back, but he's a small step behind the top three as it stands.
3: Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys
Playoff abomination aside, 203 was a banner year for Prescott and the Cowboys offense. For 80% of the season, Prescott was the favorite for league MVP, carrying a Cowboys offense that lacked talent outside of CeeDee Lamb. It's impossible to have a rational discussion about the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys (everything I said at the beginning of this about quarterbacks is tenfold when it comes to Dallas). Prescott is a good quarterback whether talking heads let you believe it or not.
2: Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers
This is a ranking of quarterback talent not surrounding talent. Check your email, you may have a contract offer from Jim Harbaugh to line up at wide receiver in training camp. The 2024 Chargers are going to capital S stink, but Herbert will be good for a couple of wins on his own.
1: Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs
Mahomes is on a GOAT trajectory if he's not already there. His legacy was secure after winning one Super Bowl, but his last two on a high ankle sprain and with a depleted roster stamped him as one of the top three to ever throw a football. He's only 28-year-old. Mahomes could do this for another decade and then some. Carolina will play Kansas City once every four year minimum, and Mahomes will top this list for a long time.