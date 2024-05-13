How Many Primetime Games Will the Panthers Have in 2024?
In just a couple of days, we'll know who, when, and where the Carolina Panthers will be playing all 17 of their games in 2024. Until then, we can speculate what the schedule may look like. Last week, we did a projection of what the slate could look like on a week to week basis, but today, we'll predict which games could be featured in primetime.
vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Panthers have only had one primetime home game in each of the last two seasons - vs. Atlanta (2022) and vs. New Orleans (2023). They hosted the Falcons on a Thursday night back in 2020, so I'm going to stick with the theme of playing a division rival, circling our way around to Tampa in Week 2 for Monday night, the same set up they had last year for the home opener against New Orleans.
at Las Vegas Raiders
Thursday Night Football has been known to have its fair share of clunkers over the years and I'd imagine if they're going to put the Panthers on a Thursday game, it's going to be against another team who is in somewhat of a rebuild. The Raiders make the most sense.
Another possibility - at Chicago Bears
I predicted the Panthers and Bears to meet in the season opener in Chicago, but if they don't square off until later in the year, then this would be what I'd put my money on to be the second primetime game for Carolina. The last two number one overall picks going at it head-to-head.
