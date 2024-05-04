Predicting What the Panthers’ 2024 Schedule Could Look Like
We live in a world full of predictions, especially in the sports industry. We do mock drafts for months, sometimes even a year out. We predict the record of each team several months out before even seeing a snap at training camp. And we even predict what the schedule may look like, because why not?
It’s early May, fresh off the draft, and while we wait for rookie minicamp to begin there’s not a whole lot going on. So we do this little exercise to kind of take a look ahead at what the Panthers’ journey could be in 2024.
Home opponents: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Giants, Chiefs, Chargers, Cardinals, Bengals.
Away opponents: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Eagles, Commanders, Broncos, Raiders, Bears.
SCHEDULE PREDICTION
Week 1: at Chicago Bears
Week 2: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 3: vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 4: at Denver Broncos
Week 5: at Atlanta Falcons
Week 6: vs. New York Giants
Week 7: at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 8: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Week 9: at Washington Commanders
Week 10: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (in Germany)
Week 11: Bye Week
Week 12: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 13: at New Orleans Saints
Week 14: vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 15: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 16: vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 17: at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 18: vs. Atlanta Falcons
Season opener - the NFL has the opportunity to pit Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, the top two picks in this year’s draft against one another from the rip. But they could also have the last two number one overall picks, Williams and Young, facing off in Week 1. With the massive blockbuster trade Chicago and Carolina struck a year ago, it would create a lot of appeal for the game - more than it would at any other point in the season.
Home opener - I like the idea of Canales getting to host the team he just coordinated a year ago. I understand he doesn’t have some long history there or anything, but the Panthers always play a divisional opponent at home early in the year and Tampa just makes a lot of sense.
Germany opponent - The Chiefs have been rumored to be Carolina’s opponent in Germany for quite some time. Kansas City will always draw big numbers internationally and you’re going to need some star power on the other side when one of the teams playing in the game is coming off a league-worst 2-15 season.
Regular season finale - Dating back to 2018, the Panthers have ended the year matching up with the Buccaneers or Saints. The last time they rounded out the season against Atlanta was in 2017 - a game Carolina lost 22-10. These two are well overdue to meet in the final week.
