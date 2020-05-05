AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Panthers' Rookies Spoke Their Potential Unity Into Existence at the Senior Bowl

Jack Duffy

NFL Draft prospects tend to bond throughout the numerous pre-draft events spanning from the Senior Bowl to the NFL Combine that lead up to April's draft. The nation’s top talents are all united in one space competing to catch the eyes of NFL scouts, coaches, and front office personnel. The athletes inevitably form relationships throughout the process.

Notre Dame’s Troy Pride Jr. and Southern Illinois’ Jeremy Chinn represented the North Team at the Senior Bowl on April 3rd, instantly forming a bond. This led Pride Jr. to send Chinn an intriguing Instagram DM in which he proposed that the two should team up at the next level. Coincidentally, three weeks later, the Carolina Panthers drafted both defensive backs in the second and fourth rounds of the NFL Draft, speaking their potential unity into existence.

The connection that the two rookies will have day one is mightily helpful on the Panthers' end as they have completely reconstructed their entire defense, losing the majority of their starters from 2019 to free agency and retirement, in Luke Kuechly's case. The Panthers new defensive personnel will need to quickly develop chemistry with one another - especially in the secondary as that's the team's most vulnerable area - and Pride Jr. and Chinn are already a step ahead in that regard and will only continue to strengthen that relationship. 

The Panthers are building their defense organically through the draft in hopes not to have a supreme defense in the next 12 months, but for the next 12 years, according to head coach Matt Rhule. Troy Pride Jr. and Jeremy Chinn are valuable core pieces for the Panthers' defense and will hopefully develop into high-level impact players for many years to come in Carolina. 

How great is it that two of the Panthers' rookies already have a close bond? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss it with fellow Panther fans!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jack Duffy at @JackDuffyTPL

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Panthers Won't Partake in Trevor Lawrence Sweepstakes

Carolina may not be a contender in 2020, but they won't be the worst team in the league

Schuyler Callihan

by

CoryDFoster

Way-Too-Early Panthers 53-Man Roster Projection

Check out what the Carolina Panthers’ 53-man roster could potentially look like on week one.

Jack Duffy

by

JamieCumbee 1

WATCH: Troy Pride Jr. Highlights & Analysis

Who is Carolina getting in rookie corner Troy Pride Jr.?

Schuyler Callihan

Which Panthers Rookies Have the Best Chance to Start in 2020?

These newcomers are going to play a big role for Carolina this season

Schuyler Callihan

NFC South Draft Grades: Where Do the Panthers Stand?

Carolina had a really strong 2020 draft, but how did it rank among the other divisional rivals?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Catking33

Curtis Samuel is Seemingly Here to Stay

The Panthers wideout isn't going anywhere (for now)

Jason Hewitt

Bridgewater is More Than Just a "Bridge" Quarterback

The Panthers may have their long-term answer at quarterback

Schuyler Callihan

by

Catking33

WATCH: Jeremy Chinn Highlights & Analysis

A look at what the Panthers are getting in their versatile safety

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Post-Draft Win-Loss Prediction

Following the NFL Draft, Bleacher Report released its 2020 win-loss predictions for every team. Where do the Panthers wind up?

Jack Duffy

by

johnwallace1

Teddy Bridgewater Completes Absurd 74-Mile Bike Workout

The Panthers' quarterback took advantage of the sunny weather in South Florida by completing a five-hour bike workout.

Jack Duffy