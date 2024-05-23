PFF Ranks Panthers' Top 3 Players Entering 2024 NFL Season
With Brian Burns, DJ Moore, and Christian McCaffrey being sent out the door over the last three seasons, the Carolina Panthers will have a new core to build around. Perhaps one day, that group will be viewed league-wide as Bryce Young, Xavier Legette, Jonathon Brooks, Derrick Brown, and others. But as we enter the 2024 season, the "face" of the Panthers looks a little different.
According to Pro Football Focus, DL Derrick Brown, CB Jaycee Horn, and OLB Jadeveon Clowney are the highest-rated players on Carolina's roster heading into 2024.
"Derrick Brown was the lone bright spot for the Panthers last season, earning an elite 90.9 overall grade while playing more than 900 snaps. Cornerback (Jaycee Horn) missed all but four games last season, yet he is, without a doubt, still one of the best players on the team. Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney posted the third-highest season grade of his career last year (85.7), and although he is new to the team and only getting older, he is one of the Panthers' top players. No single full-time Panthers offensive player earned a season grade above 78.0 in 2023."
Wide receivers Adam Thielen and Diontae Johnson will be near the top of these ratings at season's end and maybe even Bryce Young if he's able to take that next step with a better supporting cast at his disposal.
