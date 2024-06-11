Canales' Analysis: Bryce Young's Progress, Pineiro's Return + More
If he knows why kicker Eddy Pineiro did not kick today
"I don't know. I'm going to have to check with (special teams coordinator) Tracy Smith just to see where he's at. It may just be a conditioning thing or something like that. Harrison (Mevis) had another good day, kicked it hard. It was great to see Eddy today. Had a chance to kind of hang with him a little bit. We had actually run into each other in the past, we have a mutual friend so it was cool to get to know him and really just welcome him into what we're doing."
DJ Johnson being carted off the field
"We don't. We're going to get a look at him this afternoon at some point. They'll get an MRI done and they'll check everything out. I think it was in a special teams drill, so really hoping for the best with that."
How Bryce Young has progressed from day one to now
"I would just say the comfort and familiarity with our terms, with the plays. Today was by far his best day just operating the offense. The execution of the plays...defense makes plays too. But as far as getting out of the huddle, getting to the line of scrimmage, moving the shifts and motions, using cadence, figuring problems out with the protections - this was a fantastic day for Bryce."
