Reliving Cam Newton's Best Moments as a Panther

Cam Newton will go down as one of the four best players in Panthers’ franchise history. He’s in the same boat as Steve Smith Sr., Julius Peppers, and Luke Kuechly - who will all eventually be Hall of Famers. Cam himself will go down as the most impactful athlete in Charlotte sports history for what he did for the franchise and the greater Charlotte community since 2011.

With Cam Newton’s career with the Carolina Panthers likely over, it’s only fair to show him the honor he rightfully deserves. His nine-year career with Carolina was filled with electric performances, a Super Bowl run, an MVP Award, Pro Bowls, long touchdown runs, and heaving bullets across the field for miraculous touchdowns.

In Newton’s time with the Panthers, he totaled 68 career wins, 29,041 passing yards, 182 passing touchdowns in 125 career games for the franchise. Those games were loaded with numerous unforgettable moments that will be engrained into the minds of Panthers’ fans forever.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane with an assortment of highlight reels, starting with Cam Newton’s career montage:

One of Cam Newton’s most intriguing traits is his willingness to say whatever is on his mind, whenever he pleases. Has that gotten him in trouble with refs, teammates, opponents, and coaches in the past? Sure it has, plenty of times. But that's makes Cam Newton, Cam Newton.

Here are three straight minutes of Cam Newton talking trash, including his historic interaction with Packers' linebacker Clay Matthews at the line of scrimmage. "You've been watching film too huh? That's cool. Watch this."

Another charming aspect of Cam Newton’s game are his on-field celebrations. He helped make the ‘dab’ mainstream several years back but had numerous other unique, enchanting celebrations after scoring exceptional touchdowns.

Here are Cam's top five touchdown celebrations.

Cam Newton has the NFL all-time record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 58. Add 4,806 career rushing yards and 5.1 yards per carry to that striking number of touchdowns. At 6-foot-5 245 pounds, Cam’s speed and athleticism were not meant to be in the body of an NFL quarterback and that innate ability to use his legs was a perpetual nightmare for opposing defenses.

Here are Cam Newton’s best career runs.

All Carolina Panthers fans should only wish Cam Newton the best for the remainder of his career even though it will likely be with another team. Sadly, his best days may be behind but to catch a bit of nostalgia here is Cam Newton being ranked number one on the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2016 when he was at his peak.

What was your favorite Cam Newton moment? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

