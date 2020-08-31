REPORT: Panthers Release LB Andre Smith

Moments ago, the Carolina Panthers released linebacker Andre Smith, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Smith was projected to make the Panthers 53-man roster earlier this month, but with other guys stepping up, the opportunity for Smith began to shrink. With that said, this is still a bit of a shocking move to say the least.

During his first two years with the Panthers, Smith mainly saw playing time on special teams and only accounted for eight tackles in 19 career games.

The Panthers selected Smith, a former North Carolina Tar Heel, in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

