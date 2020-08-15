53 Men: LB Andre Smith Player Profile
Schuyler Callihan
LB Andre Smith
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 240 lbs
College: North Carolina
NFL stats: 8 tackles
Depth Chart Projection: Depth/Special Teams
During the first two years of Smith's career, he has seen most of his playing time come from special teams and not one defense. He has only played 36 defensive snaps and I would expect to see him have a very similar role in 2020.
Analysis:
Not the biggest guy in the world, but shoots gaps well and takes really good angles. During his time at UNC, he was known for eating up tackles. Unfortunately, he just hasn't received that opportunity to do it with the Panthers. Smith is a solid football player, but because he doesn't have the speed or athleticism that other guys have, it's unlikely that he will make an impact defensively.
53-Man Roster Status: Near Lock
Matt Rhule said in his Zoom press conference Friday that he believes they have an advantage with special teams and can win that area of the game. In order to do so, they need guys who can track down the returner and Smith could excel in that area.
Previous "53 Men" projections
No. 18 OG Michael Schofield III
What type of season do you expect from Andre Smith? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!
