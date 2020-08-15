53 Men: LB Andre Smith Player Profile

LB Andre Smith

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 240 lbs

College: North Carolina

NFL stats: 8 tackles

Depth Chart Projection: Depth/Special Teams

During the first two years of Smith's career, he has seen most of his playing time come from special teams and not one defense. He has only played 36 defensive snaps and I would expect to see him have a very similar role in 2020.

Analysis:

Not the biggest guy in the world, but shoots gaps well and takes really good angles. During his time at UNC, he was known for eating up tackles. Unfortunately, he just hasn't received that opportunity to do it with the Panthers. Smith is a solid football player, but because he doesn't have the speed or athleticism that other guys have, it's unlikely that he will make an impact defensively.

53-Man Roster Status: Near Lock

Matt Rhule said in his Zoom press conference Friday that he believes they have an advantage with special teams and can win that area of the game. In order to do so, they need guys who can track down the returner and Smith could excel in that area.

Previous "53 Men" projections

1. QB Teddy Bridgewater

2. QB Will Grier

3. RB Christian McCaffrey

4. RB Mike Davis

5. RB Reggie Bonnafon

6. WR D.J. Moore

7. WR Curtis Samuel

8. WR Robby Anderson

9. WR Seth Roberts

No. 10 WR Keith Kirkwood

No. 11 WR Pharoh Cooper

No. 12 TE Ian Thomas

No. 13 TE Chris Manhertz

No. 14 TE Temarrick Hemingway

No. 15 FB Alex Armah

No. 16 OT Russell Okung

No. 17 OT Greg Little

No. 18 OG Michael Schofield III

No. 19 C Matt Paradis

No. 20 C Tyler Larsen

No. 21 OG/OT Dennis Daley

No. 22 OG John Miller

No. 23 OT Taylor Moton

No. 24 DE Stephen Weatherly

No. 25 DE Yetur Gross-Matos

No. 26 DE Efe Obada

No. 27 DL Zach Kerr

No. 28 DT Kawann Short

No. 29 DT Derrick Brown

No. 30 DT Bravvion Roy

No. 31 DL Myles Adams

No. 32 EDGE Brian Burns

No. 33 EDGE Marquis Haynes

No. 34 LB Shaq Thompson

No. 35 LB Tahir Whitehead

No. 36 LB Jermaine Carter Jr.

What type of season do you expect from Andre Smith? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.