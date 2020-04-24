REPORT: Trade Rumors Surrounding Panthers WR Curtis Samuel

Curtis Samuel has become one of the leading wide receivers on the Carolina offense over the past few seasons. However, the addition of WR Robby Anderson could lead some to assume that Samuel might not be on the team for much longer, especially since the Panthers are experiencing a rebuild through this year's offseason. According to multiple reports, Samuel could potentially be traded during day two or three of the NFL Draft.

Teams have already been making calls for Samuel, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Samuel is a valuable asset who would be needed on many teams' rosters around the league, which means that his trade value would be equal to a potential second round pick and then some. Accumulating draft picks is essential for a rebuilding franchise, so trading Samuel wouldn't be a huge surprise.

The Panthers are in a solid place at the wide receiver position. If Samuel is traded, there could be room for a younger receiver through the draft along with any other picks that would be received from the trade.

It would be realistic to believe that Samuel could be in another jersey for the 2020 season. DJ Moore has emerged as the number one receiver on this offense while Robby Anderson could be the deep threat that Teddy Bridgewater needs.

The Panthers still need to significantly improve on the defensive side of the ball. There is no realistic way for this to happen solely through free agency, so gaining more draft picks would make the most logical sense. If a trade occurs during the NFL Draft, be ready for Curtis Samuel's name to be attached to it.

