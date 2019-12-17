Report: Rivera a Candidate if Dallas Makes a Move

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera will be up for the same job in Dallas if the Cowboys make a change, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rivera is the only coach cited in the article with NFL experience. Also mentioned as possibilities if Dallas parts ways with Jason Garrett are University of Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley as well as former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer. Matt Rhule, the head coach at Baylor, is also listed as a potential candidate.

Dallas is 84-66 and has made the playoffs three times during Garrett's 10-season tenure, all by winning the NFC East division. But the Cowboys have yet to win a playoff game under Garrett and are tied with Philadelphia for the division lead at 7-7 this season.

Rivera was fired on Dec. 3 during his ninth season with Carolina, going 76-63-1 during his tenure with the Panthers. He produced three winning seasons, most notably going 15-1 during the 2015 regular season en route to capturing the NFC championship. That capped off a run of three straight playoff appearances by the Panthers, the only time it's been accomplished in the franchise's 25-year history. Rivera also led Carolina to the 2017 postseason.