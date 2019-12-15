The Cowboys will have no shortage of potential targets for their head coaching vacancy if they don't retain Jason Garrett, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"If the Cowboys do end up moving on from Jason Garrett, here are some names to consider," Rapoport said on Friday. "Ron Rivera is certainly going to be on the list, Urban Meyer, I know there is some mutual interest there. Matt Rhule, the current Baylor coach, and, of course, Lincoln Riley of Oklahoma."

Rivera is the only former NFL head coach on Dallas' potential list. He went 76–63–1 in nine seasons with the Panthers before being fired on Dec. 3.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Dallas is reportedly eyeing a trio of college coaches in addition to Rivera. Urban Meyer last coached in 2018, but he previously went 83–9 in seven seasons with Ohio State. Meyer is a three-time national champion, most recently winning the College Football Playoff with the Buckeyes in 2014.

Riley and Rhule would make local hires, coming to Dallas from the Big 12. Riley has guided Oklahoma to a 36–5 record since 2017, and the Sooners will be appearing in the College Football Playoff for the second time in three seasons on Dec. 28. Rhule has reversed Baylor's program in three seasons. The Bears went 1–11 in his first year with the program in 2017, but they enter their Sugar Bowl matchup at Georgia at 11–2 in 2019.

Garrett is in his 10th year with the Cowboys. Dallas has reached the playoffs three times with Garrett, but the franchise's last NFC Championship appearance was in 1995.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Cowboys host the Rams on Sunday. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET.