Teddy Bridgewater is Planning a 100-Mile Bike Ride

Teddy Bridgewater’s bike rides have made headlines several times over the past year. Earlier this month, Bridgewater completed a 74-mile bike ride that spanned from Miami all the way north to West Palm Beach, doing so in under five hours while burning almost 3,700 calories.

Last season in New Orleans, Bridgewater rode his bike to the Superdome for every home game for the Saints. It’s quite clear that the Panthers’ new quarterback has an esteemed fondness for riding his bike.

Bridgewater looks to continue building upon his impressive bike feats. The quarterback recently told NBC Sports’ Peter King that he plans on completing a 100-mile ride in the near future.

Without adequate access to training facilities, Teddy Bridgewater has taken it upon himself to use this hiatus to get his cardio in prime condition for the upcoming season. After a horrific knee injury that sidelined Bridgewater for over 18 months back in 2015, it is truly remarkable that he is playing football and specifically completing 74-mile bike rides in under five hours.

The Panthers are reportedly planning on re-opening their team facilities back up in early June, but as they await they will continue their virtual offseason program. Bridgewater has been making up for the lost time by recently practicing with new teammates Robby Anderson and Seth Roberts in South Florida as they anxiously await to build chemistry with their other new teammates and coaching staff.

Bridgewater and Anderson were both apart of the New York Jets in 2018 before Teddy was traded to the New Orleans Saints. The two Florida natives already have a past and seem to have established a connection that will certainly come in handy this year amid an unorthodox NFL offseason.

Until the facilities re-open in Carolina, expect Teddy Bridgewater to continue his impressively extensive bike workouts while throwing dimes on the side to his new teammates in South Florida.

