Teddy Bridgewater Completes Absurd 74-Mile Bike Workout

Jack Duffy

There are many questions surrounding Teddy Bridgewater and his long-term fit with the Panthers organization. Some believe he is a bridge quarterback until the team gets the opportunity to draft a young tantalizing prospect in the draft, while others think he is here for the long haul. Despite your stance on Bridgewater, one thing that you can’t ignore about him is his tremendous work ethic.

On Saturday, the Panthers quarterback looked to make the most of the beautiful weather in South Florida by completing a 74.42-mile bike ride that stretched from North Miami all the way to West Palm Beach. 

Some athletes prefer the Peloton bike, like his teammate Tahir Whitehead, but it seems like Teddy enjoys being out of quarantine and getting some vitamin D while simultaneously getting a killer workout in. He burned 3,691 calories on the trip while biking the 74-miles in under five hours. 

NFL players do not have access to team training facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic so we have seen athletes like Teddy Bridgewater find creative ways to stay in shape and prepare for training camp as they anxiously await for the league to ease some of their offseason restrictions.

