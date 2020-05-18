The Panthers' Strength of Schedule in 2020

The NFL released its 2020 schedule earlier this month and the Carolina Panthers got a preview of what their matchups will look like for this upcoming season. Led by a new regime and an array of young players, the NFL did not give the Panthers one of the more difficult schedules for 2020 but it will surely not be a walk in the park for this youth-filled squad. The Panthers over/under win total is set at 5.5 so, in all likelihood, we will not be seeing a playoff run during the first year of the Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly, and Ron Rivera-less Panthers.

Based on 2019 winning percentages, the Carolina Panthers’ strength of schedule ranks 18th in the NFL (.500) for this upcoming season. Their schedule ranks third among their fellow NFC South divisional rivals with the New Orleans Saints ranking at No. 24 (.490), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 16 (.502), and the Atlanta Falcons coming in at No. 5 (.525).

Obviously ranking teams’ schedules based on their performance in 2019 is a bit flawed as several clubs made drastic changes this offseason like the Buccaneers, for example, signing Tom Brady and acquiring All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Despite having the 18th most difficult schedule, if you look at the Panthers’ opponents for the upcoming season, it is difficult to find even more than a few surefire wins. The Panthers have the lowest projected win total (tied with the Redskins) amongst teams on their schedule in 2020. It will most certainly be a difficult road for Carolina as they will be led by an entirely new coaching staff under Matt Rhule and company, along with Teddy Bridgewater and numerous fresh faces on defense.

The team is at the dawn of a new era and 2020 will be a glimpse into what the future of this franchise will look like. As Matt Rhule has stated, the team is not building for the next 12 months, but for the next 12 years. They are investing in young talent, especially on the defensive end, with the long view in mind. Carolina's in an apparent rebuild so fans will need a bit of patience and enjoy watching the growth of their talented players, who possess immense potential, while the team grinds along throughout the season. Progression is not linear - which the Panthers know - and 2020 will prove to be a prime example of just that.

What are your thoughts on the Panthers’ 2020 schedule? Do you think Carolina wins over their projected 5.5 games? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss it with fellow Panther fans!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jack Duffy at @JackDuffySI