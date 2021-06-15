Veteran RB T.J. Yeldon Among Five Players to Tryout for Panthers This Week

Carolina giving a look at a few veterans this week at minicamp.

The Carolina Panthers will begin minicamp this week and will be looking to add some depth and competition at a few positions.

On Monday, it was reported by Pro Football Talk that veteran safety Haha Clinton-Dix would be working out on a tryout basis for the Panthers during minicamp. Tuesday morning, Darin Gantt of Panthers.com reported that the team will be working out five free agents this week including veteran RB T.J. Yeldon.

Yeldon was a 2nd round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2015 but saw his production and role decrease each season following his rookie year where he rushed for 740 yards and two touchdowns. Yeldon spent the last two seasons with the Buffalo Bills but only totaled 27 carries for 133 yards.

Others expected to work out this week are K Zane Gonzalez, S Tenny Adewusi, and WR Rashard Davis.

