Way-Too-Early Panthers 53-Man Roster Projection

The Carolina Panthers are at the dawn of a new era entering the 2020 NFL season. Long-time Panthers Ron Rivera, Luke Kuechly, and Cam Newton are no longer with the team along with the majority of their defensive starters from 2019. Owner David Tepper and general manager Marty Hurney turned to Matt Rhule to swiftly turn the Panthers back into a winning organization just as he did at Temple and Baylor.

Carolina will now be led by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for the foreseeable future to help captain the Panthers’ offense along with Christian McCaffrey and his supporting cast that includes D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson, Curtis Samuel, and others. The team’s defense will be young and quite inexperienced as they are organically building up their defensive unit via the draft by using all seven of their picks last month on the defense.

As we look to the 2020 NFL season, there are still several unanswered questions surrounding the Panthers but after free agency, the draft, and signing undrafted free agents, there is a rather clear idea of which players have the greatest likelihood to make Carolina’s roster.

Let’s check out what the Carolina Panthers’ 53-man roster could potentially look like on week one.

Offense

Quarterbacks (3):

Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker, Will Grier.

Running backs (4):

Christian McCaffrey, Reggie Bonnafon, Jordan Scarlett, Mike Davis.

Fullbacks (1):

Alex Armah

Wide Receivers (6):

D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson, Curtis Samuel, Pharoh Cooper, Seth Roberts, Omar Bayless.

Tight ends (3):

Ian Thomas, Seth DeValve, Chris Manhertz.

Offensive line (9):

Russell Okung (OT), Michael Schofield (OG), Matt Paradis (C), Dennis Daley (OG), Taylor Moton (OT), Tyler Larsen (OL), Greg Little (OT), John Miller (OG), Chris Reed (OL).

Defense

Defensive line (6):

Derrick Brown (DT), Kawann Short (DL), Stephen Weatherly (DE), Yetur Gross-Matos (DE), Bravvion Roy (DT), Zach Kerr (DT).

EDGE (3):

Brian Burns, Christian Miller, Marquis Haynes.

Linebackers (6):

Shaq Thompson, Tahir Whitehead, Chris Orr, Jordan Kunaszyk, Jermaine Carter, Jordan Mack.

Cornerbacks (5)

Donte Jackson, Troy Pride Jr, Stanley Thomas-Oliver, Cole Luke, Corn Elder.

Safety’s (4):

Tre Boston, Juston Burris, Jeremy Chinn, Kenny Robinson Jr.

Special teams (3):

J.J. Jansen (LS), Graham Gano (K), Michael Palardy (P).

How many wins do you think this roster totals in 2020? Was anyone missing from the list or should be added? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss it with fellow Panther fans!

