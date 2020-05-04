AllPanthers
Curtis Samuel is Seemingly Here to Stay

Jason Hewitt

After being involved in a multitude of trade rumors this offseason, it seems like Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel will remain in a black and blue uniform for the 2020 NFL season. Samuel was reportedly a target for many teams to trade for during the NFL Draft, but GM Marty Hurney insisted on keeping him on the roster unless the Panthers received a deal that couldn't be refused. 

According to multiple reports, the Panthers never insisted on shopping Samuel during the draft.

Samuel is undoubtedly one of the best wide receivers on the Panthers roster. With offensive coordinator Joe Brady taking over, Samuel may be utilized in ways that fans haven't seen before. This could potentially be the best season of Samuel's career. With a new quarterback and system in place, there will be many opportunities for him to shine along with the likes of D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson.

As the offseason continues, a deal could still be in the works for Samuel. His value as a twenty-three year old who is still growing as a player attracts many teams around the league. Teams like the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles are still in need of another quality receiver to add to their rosters, so it wouldn't be surprising if they made a move for him.

Samuel's production has been solid as the number two receiver for Carolina over the past couple of years. He had 54 receptions for 627 yards and six touchdowns last season. For now, the Panthers want to keep him on the roster. It's also important to note that Samuel will become an unrestricted free agent in 2021. Marty Hurney may have to make a difficult decision involving Samuel very soon, especially if the receiver breaks out in 2020.

