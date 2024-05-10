Xavier Legette Draws Inspiration From Current NFL Superstar
They don’t make ‘em like Xavier Legette too often.
Legette's tantalizing physical gifts were on full display in Process Blue for the first time as the Carolina Panthers opened up rookie minicamp on Friday afternoon.
“First day was smooth. It was real short, but we did good work out there," said Legette in his first media availability of the weekend.
The 23-year-old mountain of a man oozes with potential, but he knows that he lacks polish. Scouts biggest qualms with Legette's prospect profile was his route-running. He has the size, speed, and ball skills that teams covet, but his ability to separate from sticky defensive coverage isn't there quite yet.
Legette spoke at length today on his regimen to become more slippery as a route runner.
"That was the most important thing to me. To really put emphasis on certain routes that the media was saying I couldn't run...so I felt like that was the most important thing to me so I just worked on those things a lot."
More specifically, Legette focused on "anything that's coming back out of his breaks...the comebacks, the curls, the choices, anything that involves that."
Legette deserves two gold stars for his self-awareness and drive to improve. Many players would rest on their laurels after becoming a first round pick, and act like the work is done, but not Legette. Social media clips have been coming out daily of Legette putting in the work on any field across the Carolinas he can get his cleats on.
The work isn't done. It's just started.
For Legette, it's more than just on-field work. He's found inspiration in one of the few NFL players that boast comparable size and speed, and the Panthers' first-round receiver has been studying his film.
"I watch DK Metcalf. People would say the same things about him sometimes, so I just try to see what he does best to get open in this league." Legette hasn't spoken to Metcalf, but the similarities between the two are striking, down to their size, speed, and lack of big-time, consistent college production.
Friday May 10th was Xavier Legette's first official day on the Carolina Panthers' practice field. If he continues to improve and prove doubters wrong, it will surely be the first of many.