Three Takeaways from ESPN's Individual Stat Projections for the Panthers
ESPN's Mike Clay unleashed his full statistical projections for the 2024 season for every player in the NFL late last month. His projections for the Carolina Panthers' offense offers some optimism for the future, but there are some "surprises" within some of the numbers.
Nice step forward for Bryce Young
Clay projects Young to complete 325-of-512 pass attempts (63.4%) for 3,522 yards and 20 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions. Maybe the most noticeable improvement is the protection from his offensive line where he's projected to be sacked just 37 times, 25 times fewer than he was brought down to the ground in 2023. These aren't staggering numbers for Bryce, but this would help eliminate the concern of him not developing into the long-term solution in Carolina, at least to some degree.
Jonathon Brooks leads the way
Chuba Hubbard, on paper, appears to be the Panthers' lead back heading into the season. Miles Sanders, the Panthers' most expensive back, will get his chance to shine as well. Instead of either of those two finishing the season as Carolina's top rusher, Clay has rookie Jonathon Brooks being that guy going for 876 yards and six touchdowns on 192 carries. If this comes to fruition, it makes you wonder about the futures of Hubbard and Sanders in Carolina.
Strong receiving trio
Adam Thielen posted a 1,000-yard season last year, but with the additions of Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette, his numbers are expected to take a dip. Last week, I predicted that the Panthers won't have a 1,000-yard receiver because of the improved depth in the receiver room and Clay agrees. He has Johnson finishing with 936 yards, Legette with 724, and Thielen with 708.
