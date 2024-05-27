Is Xavier Woods the Panthers' Most Underrated Player?
Safeties typically don't get a whole lot of attention, mainly because they're the ones playing the role of "garbage man" covering up the mistakes of corners and missed tackles from linebackers. But some safeties play a much larger role, being one of lead communicators on the field and making plays on the ball. That's Xavier Woods, who was recently named the most underrated player on the Panthers' roster by Doug Farrar of USA Today Sports.
"Selected in the sixth round of the 2017 draft by the Cowboys out of Louisiana Tech, Woods had four good seasons in Dallas, one with the Vikings in 2021, and then a spectacular campaign in 2023, his second season with the Panthers. Not that a lot of people were watching, but Woods allowed 18 catches on 25 targets for 132 yards, 63 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 50.7. Able to cover everywhere from the slot to the middle of the deep third, Woods will look to build on that outstanding season in 2024, which also marks the final season of his three-year, $15 million contract."
Woods tallied 61 tackles, seven passes defended, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery in 2023, earning him a Pro Football Focus grade of 80.3.
Aside from Woods, I would put right tackle Taylor Moton up there in the conversation for Carolina's most underrated player. He's allowed just eight sacks since the start of the 2020 season and has not missed a single game in his seven-year career.
