Jerod Mayo Issues Update on Drake Maye's Growth in Patriots Minicamp
Despite New England Patriots football being out of season during the summer months, make no mistake that players and coaches are still hard at work to prepare for the year ahead.
With a new era to embark on headlined by third-overall pick Drake Maye and head coach Jerod Mayo, this offseason is one with an abundance of change and one that could take some time to adjust to. A rookie head coach and QB combo is one that's bound to have is fair share of growing pains.
However, when talking to Mayo after the Patriots' recent rookie minicamp, he displayed a ton of confidence in Maye's early progression. Mayo spoke to the media during the first day of New England's OTAs crediting the rookie signal caller's grind on and off the field for his preseason preparation.
"I thought Drake did a great job," Mayo said. "Not only progressing on the field, but also off the field. You can already tell he's going to put in that extra work. When I walk out in to the quarterback meeting room, he's just in there, by himself watching film, and those are the things you want to see. Excited to see his growth going forward."
After initially unveiling that Maye needs a lot of work during the Patriots' minicamp, it's refreshing to hear Coach Mayo express an increased sense of confidence in his first-round pick.
The UNC product is widely regarded to be a quarterback with an ability to make all the throws but is a raw prospect requiring some fine-tuning in his technicals to truly merit staying power in the NFL. At just 21 years of age, Maye has an enormous ceiling to grow into, and the responsibility leans onto Mayo and the rest of the New England staff to achieve it.
With several months ahead until Drake Maye's rookie season is officially underway, expect to hear more from the Patriots' brass on what progress he makes as we await his first-year pro.
Follow Patriots Country on X for more New England Patriots coverage!