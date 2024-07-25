Patriots Insider Gives Unique Take on Drake Maye After One Practice
After a long offseason wait, the New England Patriots are finally back in session as they took on their first training camp practice of the new year.
The Patriots are a team that looks to be going through a collection of changes for their upcoming campaign, but among the most prevalent storylines to watch this camp revolves around third-overall pick Drake Maye and his progression track in Foxboro. Everyone is eyeing when the UNC product will get that coveted first NFL start, though the time that will take to see unfold remains unknown.
However, some got an opportunity to see how Maye performed during his reps on the first day of camp, and it seems that the process is going just about as you'd expect. NBC Sports' Andrew Callahan gave some intel on what he saw from the Patriots' top-three pick on Wednesday, who showed some highs and lows through an ultimately successful day.
"He looked like the guy we saw in the spring. He had the most impressive downfield pass-- that cannon arm. He also had some of the more wild misses... and overall, 6-10. Not great, not bad. Had one sack thrown in there, but a guy where you can see the flashes and the potential, but wasn't the more consistent between him and Jacoby Brissett."- Andrew Callahan, NBC Sports
Considering that head coach Jerod Mayo recently dubbed Jacoby Brissett as this team's current starting quarterback, it's no shock to see Maye still have some work ahead of him before he has the title of QB1. Regardless, seeing flashes of his arm talent and physical tools is enough for fans to place some added confidence in their rookie QB.
Before turning in his name for the draft, the Patriots were well aware of the development steps needed in place for Maye to have the chops to get under center at the NFL level. That's exactly why Brissett was made an offseason signing, and it's a decision that should hopefully benefit the young QB as he continues his career forward.
Brissett should also come into the QB room as a valuable veteran voice that Maye can take a lot from as he waits for his chance to handle the keys of this offense. It's a stark contrast to what New England did previously when a rookie Mac Jones was almost immediately dubbed the Week One starter, but taking into account how that era ended, this new adjustment could prove to be necessary.
A lot of time remains before Week One of the season officially kicks off, so Maye still has immense room and time to grow into that starting quarterback role. Regardless, it could be an uphill battle, depending on how well Brissett plays early into the motions of this pre-season.
The Patriots landed a gem during April's draft, but patience is the key through New England's attempt to build up this team's QB of the future.
Follow New England Patriots On SI over on our Facebook and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all Patriots news and rumors!