Patriots' Jerod Mayo Shares True Thoughts on Jabrill Peppers Extension
On Friday, the New England Patriots got a big contract agreement done with their standout safety Jabrill Peppers, as the two sides came to terms on a three-year, $24 million deal, keeping him in the fold in Foxboro for the foreseeable future.
As a result of the new deal, we saw the media catch up with Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo during New England's training camp to get his thoughts on the extension-- and it's safe to say that Mayo was pumped to retain his star defensive back in the secondary:
"I'll confirm it, but I am very happy for Peppers and for his family, and also for our team and the organization. He really embodies everything that we want on the field. He's very selfless, he's out there flying around all the time. It's good to get that deal done."- Jerod Mayo on Jabrill Peppers'
Peppers was one of the best parts of the Patriots' defense through a rocky 4-13 finish, where he posted 78 combined tackles, five TFLs, and two interceptions. He was set to enter into free agency during the upcoming 2025 offseason, but after a second productive campaign in New England, the team has opted to reward him early for his production.
Mayo continued to rave about Peppers during his Friday presser, applauding the strong passion and energy that he brings on the field alongside their other top safety Kyle Dugger:
"I love [his passion]. I will be honest with you, when he first got here, it was a little bit much for me. But, I do appreciate it. He brings that passion. He brings that energy each and every day. He's one of our best communicators on defense, along with [Kyle Dugger], and I felt very good about that safety room as a whole."- Jerod Mayo, cont.
Now that both Dugger and Peppers are locked into their new deals from this summer, it gives the Patriots an extremely well-established back end of their secondary, and when paired alongside second-year corner Christian Gonzalez, this room of defensive backs in New England is looking extremely positive going into the 2024 season.
Now that the Patriots' safety duo is dialed in, the next task for this New England front office will be to find some solution to the current contract dilemma of both Matthew Judon and Davon Godchaux, as both are still set to be free agents next offseason. However, with over a month to go until the regular season arrives, a ton of time remains for something to get worked out on that end.
