Drake Maye Sounds Off After Patriots' Training Camp Practice
With the beginning of New England Patriots training camp finally underway, fans are getting a look at third-overall pick Drake Maye for the first time since their rookie and mandatory minicamps earlier this offseason.
While the previous glimpses we saw of the UNC product this summer were limited, training camp allows fans to get a much clearer look at the Patriots' rookie QB, along with Maye himself getting an enhanced opportunity during the initial motions of his NFL career.
The media managed to catch up with Maye after Friday's camp session where the Patriots QB described how his experience has been during the first days back in the building, expressing some clear excitement and willingness to learn in his new role:
"It's been awesome. Just excited to get the opportunity to get some reps. Getting a lot of reps, getting a lot of learning experiences, and excited to be out here with the guys. It's a fun time coming out here and throwing the football around a little bit and face the defense. The defense did a good job from the spring. They do a great job of disguising, getting a lot of different looks. So, it's great practice, and excited to get competing a little bit."- Drake Maye on Patriots training camp
We know how strong the Patriots look defensively entering this coming season, so it's not crazy to see that the New England defense hasn't taken it easy on their young quarterback. However, as Maye noted, it's a great learning experience for a new signal caller learning the ropes of an NFL offense to take on such a talented group of guys.
Maye has already had some camp highlights surface across socials during their reps from the past few days, seeing several deep balls thrown to a collection of receivers downfield. It's a sign of the fireworks to come in this developing New England offense-- albeit coming from the first few practices in training camp.
It could still be some time before Maye gets a shot on the NFL field, as Mayo recently noted that Jacoby Brissett has emerged as this team's QB1 to begin the season. With some continued positive steps from Maye, that decision is subject to change, but as with most young quarterbacks entering the NFL, a bit of extra time before being handed the keys could be immensely beneficial.
For the meantime, fans will be getting a show during the Patriots remaining stretch of training camp as Maye continues to work on his craft, and make a few more highlights go viral in the process.
