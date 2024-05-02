Patriots OL Mike Onwenu Unveils What Position He Plans to Play in 2024
Among the areas of need the New England Patriots needed to address this offseason, the shakiness of their offensive line was among one of their most pressing. And while the team managed to answer some of those questions through free agency and last week's draft, a few concerns have continued to linger as we navigate further into the summer.
One of those is how we should expect Mike Onwenu to take on the upcoming 2024 year. The Patriots managed to ink the former sixth-round pick to a three-year, $57 million deal to stick in Foxboro long-term and provide considerable stability up front for this offensive unit.
He's a great safety net to have on board, but many have wondered what position Onwenu will land on the offensive line amid their hole at left tackle. Will we see him remaining on the right side, shifting the left, or even returning to his previous spot at right guard?
As Onwenu sees it, he's likely to stick to his right tackle spot for the upcoming year. According to The Boston Herald's Doug Kyed on X, while Mike sees potential as a candidate to become a left tackle in the future, his and the Patriots' focus this season will be staying with what he knows on the right side.
Onwenu sticking at right tackle provides an added sense of clarity for what to expect for the Patriots' offensive line in their first year under Jerod Mayo, but uncertainty at left tackle will still seep through.
The free agency addition of former Pittsburgh Steelers OL Chukwuma Okorafor and the selection of Penn State's Caedan Wallace gives New England worthwhile options to try, but are far from a surefire bet. There may be a chance Onwenu gets a shot to hold the fort down if things go sideways on the blind side for next year, but the Patriots' "Plan A" has become apparent.
Depending on how the Patriots fare up front could make or break their season, and should be a key storyline for fans to focus on throughout 2024.