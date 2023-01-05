‘Who Won the Game?’ Damar Hamlin Updates Lift Spirits of Bills & Patriots

“Life’s bigger than this game. This is one of those humbling moments for all of us.” — Patriots coach Bill Belichick on the Bills’ Damar Hamlin situation.

Damar Hamlin is awake … and wondering.

And among his first words to doctors as he hopefully fights his way out of critical condition?

“Who won the game?”

Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a tackle in the “Monday Night Football" and has since been under the supervision of the trauma team at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin is showing "good signs" toward improvement, said Dr. William Knight IV.

“This marks a good turning point in his ongoing care.”

For Hamlin, those recent turning points include him opening his eyes, news that he is “neurologically intact,” and his in-writing conversation (he is not speaking due to the breathing tube in his throat) about the outcome of the game, which was suspended that night.

The Bills are scheduled to play the New England Patriots on Sunday with the NFL planning to stick with its regular-season-closing Week 18 slate. … and while Hamlin isn’t in the clear yet, the NFL mood is certainly lifted from a place where it has been in recent days.

“Life’s bigger than this game. This is one of those humbling moments for all of us,” said Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

The doctor said Hamlin’s great progress came on Wednesday night as he was able to “emerge to follow commands.”

And it was then, after waking up, when Hamlin wrote his question …

“Who won the game?”

“Damar,” responded Dr. Knight, “You've won. You've won the game of life."

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.