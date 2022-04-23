DeVante Domino: Patriots Trade of N'Keal Harry Being 'Explored'

N'Keal Harry's agent has had “positive dialogue with the Patriots about exploring trade possibilities.”

The New England Patriots' trade for DeVante Parker has pushed N’Keal Harry farther down the depth chart. ... and, maybe right out the door.

Harry has long desired an exit from the Patriots, and now there is news that the club is working to oblige him.

NFL Network spoke to Harry’s agent, Jamal Tooson, about his client’s future.

Tooson said Harry “understands what’s at stake this season and is doing his part to make sure he will be ready.” Additionally, though, the agent he said that he’s had positive dialogue with the Patriots about exploring trade possibilities for Harry.

"Positive dialogue with the Patriots about exploring trade possibilities,'' the agent put it.

On Monday, the Patriots began their offseason workout program, with several of their highest-profile players in attendance for the voluntary conditioning sessions including quarterback Mac Jones, running back Damien Harris, cornerback Malcolm Butler and safety Jabrill Peppers.

A notable name not included on the list of participants? Wide receiver Harry.

On Wednesday morning, the Arizona State product posted the following photos on his Instagram page, essentially confirming that he was not in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Cred: N’Keal Harry, Instagram Cred: N’Keal Harry, Instagram (2) (Cred: Boston Herald) N’Keal Harry

While attendance for these initial strength and conditioning sessions is strictly voluntary, Harry’s absence is a bit surprising. After all, the 2019 first-round (32nd overall) Patriots’ draft pick has struggled for much of his time in New England. Though it is certainly possible that he simply chose not to attend for a variety of reasons, it also may signal that Harry expects to continue his career outside of New England.

Harry’s 2021 campaign also got off to a rocky start. Back then, Tooson issued a formal request that the talented, but enigmatic wide receiver be traded from New England. Yet, Harry remained on the roster. Despite a solid start to training camp in 2021, he was sidelined for the start of the season — having suffered an injury to his shoulder during the second quarter of the Pats’ preseason matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Upon his return, he actually saw more action as a blocker in the running game rather than a pass catcher. Harry was asked to block on 53 percent of his offensive snaps, finishing with a mere 12 catches for 184 yards.

In the aftermath of the Patriots’ acquisition of wide receiver DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins, Harry’s days in a New England uniform appear to be numbered.

N’Keal Harry making the contested catch N’Keal Harry N’Keal Harry lunges for the endzone

It could be argued that Harry appears to face an uphill battle to find even a specialized role in New England’s offense. Parker, on the other hand, provides the size, skill set and the proven resume to be everything the Pats wanted in Harry.