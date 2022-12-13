Patriots Legend: Mac Jones a 'Winner'

Adam Vinatieri had plenty of praise for New England's young quarterback on ESPN's ManningCast Monday night.

While there have been questions as to whether or not New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones can be the guy, those questions will be - at least temporarily - put to the side following a 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.

After all, winning cures everything in sports and as long as Jones can continue to do enough to win and keep New England in the playoff picture he will keep his job.

No, Jones didn't put up a dazzling stat sheet in the win over the Cardinals, but his 24-of-35 for 235 yards and an interception got the job done. On ESPN's ManningCast, Peyton Manning had plenty of praise for the young quarterback.

Manning wasn't the only one on the broadcast with praise for Jones, though, as Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri was happy with his performance on Monday.

“I agree with you. He’s a winner,” Vinatieri said on ESPN’s ManningCast. “He knows what it takes to win. He’s been in winning organizations. It’s just a learning curve for a little while.”

Despite only being in his second season, Jones has shown that he has what it takes to win. He has compiled a 15-12 regular season record and led the Patriots to the playoff as a rookie.

Now, as the Patriots look to make a playoff push down the final stretch, having a proven winner like Jones running the offense will go a long way towards doing so.

