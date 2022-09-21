Patriots-Ravens Injury Report: Who Missed Practice?

FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 3 created some questions for the New England Patriots.

Although the Patriots enjoyed respectable attendance at Wednesday’s practice, they listed eight players on the report as they prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA.

Here is Wednesday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week 3 matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Kyle Dugger - Knee

WR Jakobi Meyers - Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Joshuah Bledsoe - Groin

DB Cody Davis - Calf

DL Davon Godchaux - Back

LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb

DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Knee

S Adrian Phillips - Ribs

What it means for the Patriots:

Dugger’s was perhaps the most-anticipated name expected on Wednesday’s report. The Lenior-Rhyne product left Sunday’s victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers with a knee injury and did not return to the field. While he was present for warmups, Dugger did not participate in the remainder of the team’s practice session.

Should his injury continue to keep him off the field, the Patriots will have the daunting task of filling a major void at safety. Dugger has been most effective when used against tight ends and receiving backs out of the backfield. As such, one of his primary responsibilities this Sunday would presumably be to provide coverage in the middle of the field against Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. Dugger provided strong coverage in the first half, but was not present to provide help to fellow safety Adrian Phillips in covering Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth on an eight-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the fourth quarter. In the event Dugger is absent on Sunday, the trio of Phillips, Jabrill Peppers and team captain Devin McCourty will be tasked with providing additional speed and strength in the defensive backfield.

Meyers’ appearance on Wednesday’s report was arguably its most significant surprise. He once again led all wide receivers by playing on 56 (82 percent) of New England’s offensive snaps. The fourth-year wideout finished the day logging nine catches on 13 targets for 95 yards. Meyers averaged 10.6 yards-per-reception, with his longest connection coming on a 24-yarder from quarterback Mac Jones. Meyers continues to be the Pats’ most consistent and reliable receiver. Should he be sidelined for any extended period of time, the Patriots will clearly miss his reliability and productivity. Following a strong performance against the Steelers defense in Week 2, Nelson Agholor would likely become the top option at the position, with fellow receivers Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker and Lil’Jordan Humphrey expected to play larger roles in the offense.

Both Phillips (ribs) and linebacker Raekwon McMillian (thumb) were listed on New England’s injury report last Friday, heading into their showdown with Pittsburgh. However, both players were active on Sunday.

Safety Joshuah Bledsoe continues to be a limited practice participant, after being declared out for Week 2, as he tends to a groin injury.

Safety Cody Davis (calf), defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (back) and defensive lineman/special teamer DaMarcus Mitchell (knee) are first-time additions to the report, each having been limited on Wednesday.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Calais Campbell - Not Injury Related / Rest

WR Devin Duvernay - Concussion

OLB Justin Houston - Not Injury Related / Rest

CB Marlon Humphrey - Groin

CB Marcus Peters - Not Injury Related / Rest

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

QB Lamar Jackson - Right Elbow

TE Isaiah Likely - Groin

WR James Proche II - Groin

T Ronnie Stanley - Ankle

DB Brandon Stephens - Quad

CB Damarion Williams - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB J.K. Dobbins - Knee

DT Travis Jones - Knee

What it means for the Ravens:

Despite his listing as a limited participant due to a right elbow injury, quarterback Lamar Jackson will play Sunday against the Patriots. The source of Jackson’s status is none other than Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who informed reporters on Wednesday that his starter was “good-to go” for this weekend’s matchup. Though Jackson wore a sleeve on his right arm during Wednesday’s practice. Harbaugh called it "just a normal course of the season thing."

Baltimore’s two most notable non-participants on Wednesday were cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin) and receiver Devin Duvernay (concussion)

After popping up on the previous week’s injury reports leading into the Ravens’ Week 2 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, Humphrey was indeed active. However, he left Sunday’s in the second half and did not return. The Ravens struggled in his absence, opening the door for Miami’s improbable second-half offensive explosion and comeback victory.

Duvernay is an explosive weapon in Baltimore’s return game, as well as at receiver. He returned the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown, while also catching two passes for 42 yards. Duvernay was forced, however, to leave Sunday’s game with just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter after he took a hard hit to the head on a 16-yard completion. He will have to pass concussion protocols before he is able to play Week 3 against the Patriots.

In better news for the Ravens, running back J.K. Dobbins, who had recently been hampered with a knee injury, was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and is expected to play on Sunday.

The Ravens visit Gillette Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, Sept. 25.

