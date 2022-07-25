Patriots Training Camp 3 To Watch: Coaching Concerns

FOXBORO — Adorning the walls of the New England Patriots practice facility at Gillette Stadium is a plaque containing the words “Ignore the Noise.”

For a franchise which has had its share of success and controversy, the statement serves as a reminder to focus on the task at hand, without the distraction of media intervention. As such, it is probably the best advice which can be given to a player who puts on its uniform.

The same can be said for coaches, as well. Though head coach Bill Belichick has both seen and done it all on a football field, his methods, strategies and even his sanity continue to be questioned on a daily basis. Belichick has become a master at diffusing the winds of controversy.

His assistants, however, may not be.

With training camp practices set to begin Wednesday, here are three key questions surrounding New England’s 2022 coaching staff, to which Pats fans will be seeking an answer at camp’s end.

Will Joe Judge Hold Mac Back?

Throughout New England’s offseason workout program, Jones wasted little time in demonstrating his progress. During mandatory minicamp practice sessions, he demonstrated accuracy, command and added strength on nearly all of his throws. Through it all, Jones is beginning to develop a solid working relationship with offensive assistant Joe Judge, who is taking on the coaching duties at the quarterback position.

Still, many wonder whether Jones’ progress in his second season may be hindered by Judge, who lacks the experience possessed by former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Contrary to popular belief, he does have the qualifications to be effective in this position.

Having played quarterback in college at Mississippi State, Judge has the positional knowledge to bring valuable coaching insight in all areas of the offense, while possessing a strong knowledge of the system. As such, Judge’s experience should lend some stability to a young, potentially productive offense led by Jones.

Thus far, the Patriots young quarterback has been impressed with the team’s coaching brain trust.

“They’re all helping out and making things really easy for us, and teaching us what they know,” Jones said of the offensive coaching staff during minicamp. “It’s been really good to be able just to stand up in the meetings and talk through things with everybody. Everyone’s on the same page regardless of who’s talking or who’s saying what. We have a very good group of guys. It’s obviously always about the players, and having great coaches is obviously very beneficial too.”

Despite Jones’ endorsement, his relationship with Judge will continue to be one of the most watched storylines throughout training camp.

Can Sunsieri Fill Fears’ Shoes?

Conspicuous by his absence from the list of Patriots coaches in 2022 is long time running backs coach Ivan Fears. Since January, Fears has been rumored to be calling it a career after 31 seasons as an NFL assistant coach. While a formal announcement has yet to be made by Fears, or the team, his non attendance of offseason on-field workouts and minicamp has likely confirmed his retirement. Vinnie Sunseri, who assisted Fears in 2021, looks to be the heir-apparent to coach the Pats rushers in 2022. His is the only name associated with the running backs among the current coaching staff.

The 28-year-old began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, the University of Alabama, under known Belichick-associate, Nick Saban. In 2020, he was hired by the New England Patriots in a support staff role. In 2021, Sunseri was named an assistant running backs coach; shadowing Fears while developing solid relationships with Harris, Stevenson, and reserve back J.J. Taylor.

As the Patriots continue their offseason workout program, Sunseri is eager to hit the field with the team’s running backs. With training camp set to begin, the Pats coach realizes that this time is vital to the development of a promising unit which includes capable veterans and promising young rookies.

Defense With Extra Mayo?

For all of the speculation on New England’s offensive play-calling woes, the Pats’ defense has more than its share of questions in that area heading into 2022. Outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick held that responsibility through the 2021 season. However, after a 9-4 start last year, the Patriots defensive performance sharply declined. New England lost four of their final five games, ultimately finishing their season with a 47-17 playoff road loss against the Buffalo Bills. The defending AFC East Champions scored a touchdown on seven straight possessions; neither having to punt or kick a field goal.

Since the conclusion to the 2021 season, speculation has been rampant that the team’s lack of an official defensive coordinator may have caused confusion among the Pats players on the preventive side of the ball. As a result, Belichick’s play calling may have lost some of its effectiveness; primarily during that very tough stretch to close the season.

While Belichick is expected to retain his duties as play caller, he will have ample help with the role from inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. Mayo was heavily involved in the workings on the defensive side of the ball during mandatory minicamp. During the two-day period, Mayo called defensive plays during 11-on-11 drills. The former Patriots linebacker, turned coach, was a defensive play-caller on the field during his playing days. While speculation has arisen that he may be groomed for play-calling during the season, it is more likely that Mayo’s experience is being used to its greatest effectiveness. As a result, his input should provide greater stability, as well as an added dimension, to the Pats defensive strategy for 2022.