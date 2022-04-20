49ers WR Deebo Samuel Requests Trade: Patriots an Option?

If the San Francisco 49ers are actually willing to trade do-it-all receiver Deebo Samuel, should the New England Patriots be interested?

According to ESPN, Samuel has requested a trade prior to the start of the 2022 season. The 49ers were reportedly looking to extend the fourth-year receiver this offseason, but talks have soured since the season's conclusion.

Samuel emerged as the NFL's most dynamic, dual-threat weapon last season, helping the 49ers reach in the NFC Championship Game. He finished fifth in receiving with 1,405 yards, six touchdown receptions and eight rushing title touchdowns — a new NFL single-season record for a receiver.

Utilized in both the slot and in the run game, the former second-round pick considers himself to be a "wide back" due to his multitude of roles in Kyle Shanahan's offense. Since being drafted out of South Carolina, Samuel has tallied 3,148 total scrimmage yards and 21 touchdowns.

The Patriots are in need of a No. 1 receiver after failing to address the need in offseason. While New England added veteran DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins, his numbers and overall production suggests that he's more of a capable No. 2 in any offense.

The biggest snag in adding Samuel to New England would be Bill Belichick. History shows that Belichick isn't one looking to trade prime draft capital for a receiver. The last time the Patriots traded an early round selection for a pass-catcher came in 2017 when they added Brandin Cooks from the New Orleans Saints.

A year later, Cooks was shipped to the Los Angeles Rams for a 2018 first-round pick that would later become offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn.

San Francisco, which won't make its first selection until the 61st overall pick, is likely looking for a first-round selection in any deal. If New England thinks that the depth at linebacker and cornerback is sufficient to pass on a top name at No. 21, putting the pick along with perhaps a later-round selection likely starts a conversation.

Of course, the Patriots have to be willing to move off of an early selection and offer Samuel a contract the second he touches down in Foxborough. If Belichick is unwilling to budge on his stance, negotiations between the two sides likely never unfold.