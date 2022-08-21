Patriots-Panthers DEFENSE Snap Counts: Who Played Most?

FOXBORO — Following their 20-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Friday at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots continue to take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball.

Heading into a week in which the Pats will participate in joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders (culminating with their preseason matchup at Allegiant Stadium on Fri. Aug. 26), there are plenty of areas in which they will seek improvement. While game-film analysis will be the main focus, a look at playing time may assist the Pats in helping devise effective strategies moving forward.

Here is a look at the Patriots defensive snap counts, along with some possible insight on New England’s future game-planning.

Defensive Snaps:

On defense, the Pats overall snap count was 61 against the Panthers.

The Pats left little doubt regarding the identity of their ‘core four’ in the defensive front. Linemen Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy and Deatrich Wise Jr. dominated the early snaps with the starting unit, as each should be safe bets to make the opening day roster.

The more hotly-contested positional battles along the front seven are being waged among the reserves. Surprisingly, rookie Sam Roberts led all defensive linemen, taking 27 snaps on Friday night. Not only did the sixth-rounder out of Northwest Missouri State log plenty of playing time (for a preseason game, that is), he also made the most of his time on the field. Roberts contributed a three-yard tackle for loss, as well as a fumble recovery for a touchdown. His increased usage throughout the past two games could be an indication of his factoring into the Pats plans at the position in 2022.

Fellow reserve defensive linemen Daniel Ekuale, Henry Anderson, Jeremiah Pharms and Carl Davis each played on at least 20 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. It will be interesting to note which of the four sees significant time on the field during joint practices this week with the Las Vegas Raiders. Conversely, seeing any of the aforementioned players playing deep into Friday’s preseason finale may signify their unsettled spot on the roster bubble.

Linebacker Anfernee Jennings led his positional grouping, logging 28 defensive snaps. The Alabama product got the start on Friday opposite Matthew Judon on the outside. However, Jennings continues to stand out among his competition. His ability to win his battles with blockers, as well as set the edge, make him a strong presence. Though Jahlani Tavai started alongside Ja’Whaun Bentley at inside linebacker, Raekwon McMillian led all inside linebackers on the night by playing on 27 defensive snaps.

At safety, the Patriots gave the starting nod to the familiar trio of Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger. As such, New England should be expected to field one of the NFL’s top triumvirates at the position . With newcomer Jabrill Peppers out of the lineup, Joshuah Bledsoe continued to make his mark, logging 25 defensive snaps, earning two tackles and one forced fumble, which he also recovered.

Following the season-ending losses of Joejuan Williams and Malcom Butler to injuries, the Pats cornerback group has thinned a bit. However, the tandem of Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones on the perimeter has looked quite effective, to date. Myles Bryant led the way in the slot by taking 27 snaps, winning the count battle against rookie corner Marcus Jones. Based on their usage on Friday, as well as during joint practices with the Panthers suggests that both Bryant and Jones figure prominently into the Pats defensive backfield in the upcoming season.

Despite seeing the field for only five defensive snaps, undrafted rookie Brenden Schooler led all Pats’ special teamers taking 18 snaps in the kicking game. The University of Texas product continues to make a strong case for earning a roster spot. On Friday, Schooler logged a special teams tackle and downed a punt. He also helped to secure the Patriots victory with an interception late in the fourth period. Fellow undrafted rookie, defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell, also aligned for 17 special teams snaps, notably getting some run with New England’s starting unit.