Patriots vs. Bengals Christmas Eve Preview: 'Spoiler' Alert?

The New England Patriots host the defending-AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on Christmas Eve from Gillette Stadium.

The Bengals have won their last six games while the Patriots have lost three of their last four games. If the Bengals win, they would cinch a playoff berth. Meanwhile, the Patriots have a chance to play spoiler and keep their own playoffs hopes alive. The Patriots are 4-0 against the Bengals at Gillette Stadium.

Despite a sputtering offense, if the Patriots win their final three games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, they will be guaranteed a spot in the postseason.

Cincinnati, who leads the AFC North, arrived to Foxborough a day early. Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic hints that they're trying to avoid freezing holiday temperatures expected throughout the country by traveling Thursday instead of Friday.

STANDINGS: The Patriots, Chargers, Dolphins, and Jets all are separated by a game or less in the AFC standings, with Los Angeles and Miami currently holding the sixth and seventh seeds, respectively.

FUN FACT: New England has made the playoffs 18 out of the past 21 years.

RECORDS: New England Patriots (7-7) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (10-4)

ODDS: New England is a 3-point underdog vs. the Bengals.

GAME TIME: Saturday, December 24, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA)

TV/RADIO: CBS, 98.5 FM THE SPORTS HUB

THE FINAL WORD: Quarterback Mac Jones on wideout Jakobi Meyers, who committed the lateral-pass-fumble mistake that ended the game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders:

"He’s not going to let results affect his performance. He’s going to grind and do whatever he can to help the team, like he’s done since he’s been here. He definitely had a great practice (this week) ... and I’m just proud of the way he’s responding.”

