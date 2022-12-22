Patriots Pro Bowl Snubs: 3 Worthy Selections

FOXBORO — For the first time since 2000, the New England Patriots had only one member of their roster selected to the AFC’s initial roster for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl. Linebacker Matthew Judon was selected on Wednesday to represent the team in Las Vegas in February.

Judon is headed to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl and second straight with the Patriots. He has a career-high 14.5 sacks this season, becoming the fourth Pats’ player with back-to-back 10-plus sack totals after reaching 12.5 sacks in his first season with the Patriots in 2021.

While Judon is unquestionably deserving of his honor, there are a handful of Patriots for whom a case may be made for selection. In that vein, here is a look at three potential choices as alternates in the coming weeks.

Rhamondre Stevenson

Though the Patriots offense has wallowed in a swamp of inconsistency for much of the season, Stevenson has been their lone reliable component. With fellow rusher Damien Harris having battled injuries throughout the season, the ex-Oklahoma Sooner has become a dual-threat weapon for the Pats. The second-year running back has amassed 914 yards with five touchdowns, while averaging five yards per carry as New England’s lead back. Despite their crushing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Stevenson performed at a high level, carrying the ball 19 times for 172 yards and one touchdown.

With quarterback Mac Jones and the passing game having their struggles, the Pats have looked to Stevenson to use his physical, powerful running style, along with his vision and athleticism to make tacklers miss in short yardage in situational runs. Stevenson has also found some success in catch-and-run plays under the defense. The 24-year-old possesses the necessary intangibles to be an effective option as a backfield receiver, having caught 60 of 73 targets for 381 yards and one touchdown.

Marcus Jones

Heralded as a “swiss army knife-type player” by quarterback Mac Jones earlier in the week, Jones has emerged as New England’s next multi-faceted weapon. New England’s third-round draft selection (85 overall) has become a contributor in all three of the game’s phases.

Despite having seen the field for only 28 percent of the team’s defensive plays, Jones has seen time as both a perimeter and slot cornerback. Jones has logged 19 total tackles, six passes-defensed and one interception.

Additionally, his speed and ability to recognize routes has also allowed him to become a potential weapon out of the slot on offense in specialized packages. The 24-year-old has caught all three of his targets for 63 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown in New England’s Week 13 loss to the Bills.

However, Jones’ most significant contributions have come in resurrecting what had been a dismal return game in 2021. The rookie is a phenomenal athlete, with significant breakaway speed, as evidenced by his game-winning 84-yard punt return against the New York Jets in Week 11. Entering Week 16, Jones has compiled 824 total return yards (326 punt return yards and 498 kickoff return yards). He is also second in the NFL with a 13.6-yard punt return average and fourth in the NFL with a 24.9-yard kickoff return average. Jones may be a rookie. Yet, he is playing with a wisdom and a skill set far beyond his years.

Michael Onwenu

At 6-3, and nearly 350 pounds, Onwenu is a massive lineman with excellent length. Having played right tackle (2020) and left guard (2021), the Michigan product has apparently found his niche has New England’s starting right guard. At his best, the Pats starter at right guard has shown a consistent and impressive ability to overwhelm defenders in the run game, while anchoring well to protecting the passer. It is a rare occasion on which he is easily bypassed on a pass block.

Onwenu is currently the No. 3 guard in the NFL, as ranked by Pro Football Focus. He has allowed zero sacks this season and only one quarterback hit. Perhaps most impressive, the 25-year-old has not been whistled for a single holding penalty this year. Ironically, his 81.4 PFF grade is more than 10 points higher than his predecessor, Shaq Mason, who grades at 70.9.

The players from each conference will compete in a series of exciting Pro Bowl Skills competitions throughout the week and the first-ever AFC vs. NFC Flag football game on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

