Patriots Training Camp Spotlight: CB Mitchell Makes His Case

FOXBORO — While two training camp practices may be a small sample size for evaluating any new player attempting to adapt to a new environment, cornerback Terrance Mitchell is making quite the impression on the New England Patriots.

In the wake of cornerback J.C. Jackson’s departure, the Pats found themselves in need of help at the position, primarily on the perimeter. As such, the Pats signed the former Houston Texan to a one-year, $3 million contract.

Through the first two days of practice, Mitchell has seen regular rotation with the Patriots starting defensive backfield. In addition to being the first player on the field in each of New England’s two sessions, Mitchell has mostly aligned in the perimeter role opposite starter Jalen Mills; a spot which was vacated by Jackson. Thus far, he has provided in-step coverage against some of the Pats top receivers. In the process, he has clearly caught the eye of coach Bill Belichick, as well.

“Mitch [Terrance Mitchell] has done a nice job for us,” Belichick told reporters before the start of Thursday’s practice. “[He is] yet another very experienced player, has been in a couple of different defensive systems. Some of the things we’re asking him to do are a little bit different, but he’s adapted well. He’s smart, he’s experienced, he’s a good instinctive player and he’s had some good production through the opportunities while we’ve been here, and understanding what those are and aren’t. We’ll see how that goes when we get the padded training camp practice going.”

While the return of Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler has garnered a great deal of attention in the region, Mitchell’s arrival in New England may prove to be just as significant in helping to rebuild the Pats prowess in the secondary.

In 2021, Mitchell played 14 games in the Texans’ defensive backfield, starting 13 of them as an outside cornerback. He allowed 45 receptions on 76 targets for 556 yards as well as five touchdowns and one interception. One of his three forced fumbles came against the Patriots in Week Five, as Mitchell was able to knock the ball from the grasp of running back Damien Harris during an attempted scoring drive. When it comes to scheme fit, Mitchell should be able to play multiple roles for New England. During his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, the 30-year-old was used in a lot of one-deep man-coverage schemes.

He built upon that experience when moving on to Cleveland Browns, where he was effective in both aggressive man-based schemes (under former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams) and pattern-match zone schemes under (William’s successor) Steve Wilks. In Houston, defensive coordinator Lovie Smith ran a Tampa 2-style zone defense, which provided him with the chance to log significant time on the field.

In short, Mitchell is versatile enough to blend into multiple schemes, which the Patriots may employ depending on their personnel in the upcoming season — an attribute not lost on Belichick.

“I mean every player is different, each player has his own fit into any defensive system, so that comes with every player,” Belichick said . “As far as his work ethic, his ability to communicate with his teammates, make on-field adjustments, handle different situations appropriately … instinctiveness and preparation as a player, experience, those are all positives.”

Though much attention will be focused on Butler and rookie corner Jack Jones, Mitchell’s experience and conditioning may give him the upper hand in earning a primary spot on the Pats’ cornerback depth chart in 2022.