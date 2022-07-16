Patriots Training Camp 3 To Watch: Cornerbacks

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots defensive backfield will be among the most watched, and potentially most scrutinized areas of the roster heading into 2022 training camp.

Following the departure of second-team All-Pro cornerback J.C. Jackson [who signed a multi-year mega deal with the Los Angeles Chargers], New England’s cornerback position was in need of some assistance. As a result, the team agreed to deals with cornerbacks Terrance Mitchell and Malcolm Butler, and selected cornerbacks Marcus Jones and Jack Jones in the 2022 NFL Draft.

New England’s new additions will join incumbents Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade, Justin Bethel and Joejuan Williams on the depth chart. As Bethel is primarily utilized as a special teamer, each of the members of the Pats’ cornerback room will be called upon to play a more crucial role in the upcoming season. Having only a limited number of spaces available on the team’s 53-man roster, some of the aforementioned Pats will be on the outside looking in when the season begins in September.

With the first Patriots set to report for training camp in less than two weeks, here are three Pats cornerbacks, which might catch a ‘sharp eye’ this summer.

Malcolm Butler

While Butler’s return to New England for his second tour of duty is a heartwarming story, it is his contributions on the field which will ultimately decide its success. The 32-year-old will undoubtedly look to make an impact on the Patriots secondary. Butler spent 2014 to 2017 with the Patriots, logging much of that time as the team’s top player at the position. In his four-years with the Patriots, Butler amassed 205 total tackles, 47 passes-defensed, four forced fumbles [of which he recovered two] and eight interceptions. During his three years with the Tennessee Titans, he continued to play at a high level, compiling 201 total tackles, 35 passes-defensed and nine interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.

In 2020 [his final season in Tennessee], Butler registered 111 tackles, four (interceptions) and 14 passes defensed. He was among the league’s best cover corners, earning a 75.8 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus, with a 79.8 coverage grade in zone coverage. Butler’s signing seems to indicate that the Patriots will look to utilize more zone coverage in 2022, perhaps as the team’s best option for defending some of the speedy receivers residing in their own division. Still, he projects as one of the team’s primary perimeter corners heading into the upcoming season.

Jonathan Jones

Since joining the Patriots in 2016, Jones has emerged as New England’s top slot cornerback. In his sixth season with the team, the 28-year-old saw action in 54 percent of New England’s defensive snaps over the first six weeks, compiling 20 tackles, one interception, and three pass defended.

The veteran corner has proven to be effective in both nickel and dime packages and is able to adjust well when defending against numerous defensive alignments. He is at his best when used in the slot, though he is capable of moving to the box, or playing on the perimeter. Though season-ending shoulder surgery prematurely ended his 2021 season in October, Jones has made substantial progress in his recuperation. Jones was present and accounted for during mandatory minicamp, and is expected to add both on-field prowess and veteran leadership to the club during training camp and beyond.

Jack Jones

Since New England selected the troubled-but-talented corner with the 121st overall pick, speculation has run rampant throughout the region about their potentially securing the services of a ‘diamond in the rough’ at the cornerback position.

While Jones is still far from filling the lockdown shoes vacated by Jackson, the former Arizona State Sun Devil played significant minutes with the starting defense throughout mandatory minicamp. The 24-year-old saw time as a perimeter cornerback and demonstrated pro-level ball skills by collecting an interception and forcing a fumble.

At 5-11, Jones is slightly undersized for the position, when compared to some of the pro receivers he will be covering this season. However, he makes up for it with tremendous athleticism. Despite some rookie growing pains, Jones looked to be a solid prospect as a man-cover corner due to his stellar foot speed and ability to change direction to stick with his targets. His sound field awareness and instincts to close in on the football should make him effective in zone coverage, as well.

If Jones continues to see considerable reps with the starters in training camp, he may be in line to earn a spot among New England’s primary cornerbacks in 2022.