Patriots Pre-Training Camp Depth Chart: DEFENSE

Has New England improved its defense that clearly ran out of gas at the end of 2021?

It's been 154 days since the New England Patriots lost their AFC Wild Card playoff game in Buffalo. Not enough time, however, to forget the humiliating defensive details of the 47-17 blowout to the rival Bills last January 15.

*Buffalo scored a touchdown on all seven of its possessions outside of a kneel-down at the end of the game, becoming the first team in the Super Bowl era to reach the end zone on each of its first seven drives of a playoff game.

*The Bills also became the first team in NFL history to go an entire playoff game without a punt, field goal or turnover.

*Bills quarterback Josh Allen went 21 of 25 for 308 yards and five touchdowns.

Said Patriots veteran safety Devin McCourty of his unit's performance, "Embarrassing."

In the 2021 regular season New England allowed only 303 points, second-fewest in the league. And during the team's mid-season, seven-game winning streak it held six of seven opponents under 13 points.

But in December the Patriots simply ran out of gas, surrendering at least 33 points in three of their last four games to help turn a promising 9-4 start into a third consecutive season void of a playoff win.

In response to the defensive deterioration, Bill Belichick made no major overhauls. So how will New England's defense be different - better - this season?

A look at the depth chart as the Pats enter a six-week siesta before the start of training camp July 27 in Foxboro.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Starters: Deatrich Wise, Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy

Reserves: Henry Anderson, Carl Davis, Byron Cowart, Daniel Ekuale, Bill Murray, Sam Roberts, LeBryan Ray

Almost entirely unchanged, this group will rely on a big second-year leap from Barmore.

LINEBACKERS

Starters: Ja’Whaun Bentley, Raekwon McMillan, Matthew Judon, Josh Uche



Reserves: Mack Wilson, Cameron McGrone, Anfernee Jennings, Harvey Langi, Jahlani Tavai, Ronnie Perkins, DaMarcus Mitchell

Shocking that Belichick didn't address/upgrade this group in the draft.

Judon is a beast and Bentley is a rising star, but lots of question marks here. McGrone needs to step up, or else the Pats may wind up begging for the return of Dont'a Hightower.

CORNERBACKS

Starters: Malcolm Butler, Jonathan Jones, Terrance Mitchell



Reserves: Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams, Myles Bryant, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, Shaun Wade, Justin Bethel

Loaded with talent and potential - and veteran experience - this should be the most intriguing battle during camp.

One of the best slot corners in the game, Jonathan Jones played noticeably more on the outside during OTAs. Likely New England's answer to speedy AFC East receivers such as Tyreek Hill (Dolphins), Stephon Diggs (Bills) and Garrett Wilson (Jets).

Mitchell, Butler, Mills and rookie Jack Jones all took first-team reps in OTAs.

SAFETIES

Starters: Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger

Reserves: Jabrill Peppers, Joshuah Bledsoe, Cody Davis, Brenden Schooler

No matter what happens in front of them, the Pats enjoy one of the best back ends in the NFL. McCourty has been one of the league’s most reliable safeties for over a decade, Phillips is a stalwart and Dugger is blossoming into a Pro Bowl performer.