Patriots' Patricia Gets Endorsement From Veteran Defender

The star New England Patriots free safety offered his praise for the team's former defensive coordinator.

FOXBORO - It's no secret that Matt Patricia's tenure as the head coach of the Detroit Lions has made him the center of scrutiny. Despite being hailed at one point as a genius rocket scientist-turned-defensive mastermind, Patricia is now much less widely regarded as a viable NFL coach.

Yet, New England Patriots star safety Devin McCourty still believes in Patricia.

"I think at the end of the day, he's just a really good coach," McCourty said of Patricia during last week's minicamp. "Obviously a ton of knowledge across the board."

For Patricia, an endorsement from McCourty carries weight.

McCourty was drafted by the Patriots in the first round in 2010. After a second-team All-Pro rookie season at cornerback, McCourty made the switch to safety in subsequent seasons. In his 188 games for the team, he has accumulated 31 interceptions, two touchdowns, 102 passes defended and 11 forced fumbles, winning three Super Bowls in the process.

As one of the keystone pieces of the second New England dynasty of the 2010s, McCourty has established himself as both a fan favorite and locker room leader.

Though Patricia's tenure as the head coach for the Lions led to just a 13-29-1 record, McCourty's belief in Patricia's knowledge bodes well for the team moving forward. While he may not have been a serviceable head coach, Patricia's football IQ can still allow him to make an impact from an assistant position.

But even on the offensive side of the ball?

As it currently stands, Patricia is poised to take over offensive play-calling duties. With Jones seemingly ready to explode following a successful rookie campaign and first offseason, time will tell if Patricia is able to recapture some of the magic that made him one of the most desired head coaching candidates in the league at one point.