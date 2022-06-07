Five Stages of Grief? Patricia as Patriots Play-Caller

Former New England defensive coordinator and Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia might wind up as the Patriots offensive play-caller in 2022. What could possibly go wrong?

June 6th, 2022 is shaping out to be a heck of a day for Boston sports fans. Somehow, Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy being fired on his day off is only the second weirdest announcement of the day.

Per reports, former New England Patriots defensive coordinator and Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is the "early favorite" to be the offensive play-caller for the 2022 season.

And, no, we don't know how to feel about this at all. Or do we? This is probably how the five stages of grief feel ... at the same time.

Denial: This is just a rumor! Absolutely nothing is set in stone right now, and a lot can change between now and the regular season. Patricia is a defensive mind and this could just be a classic Bill Belichick smokescreen until we announce some surprise offensive genius to led the helm. It's only a matter of time. This won't possibly get a chance to work.

Anger: Where did this even come from?! Patricia's last stint with the Patriots ended in one of the worst losses in franchise history. Under his direction, the defense allowed 538 yards and 41 points (forcing exactly one punt along the way) to Nick Foles of all people. After then running the Detroit Lions - who were probably already the worst-performing franchise in the league - further into the ground by going 13-29-1, Patricia is back in Boston to wreak more havoc. Mac Jones is facing a tremendous uphill climb if he wants to take the next step in his young quarterbacking career. This is infuriating. Who in their right mind could ever think this could work?!

Bargaining: At his best, Patricia was a fantastic defensive coordinator for the Patriots. Maybe he can capture some of that bend-don't-break defensive magic and twist into ... offense? During Patricia's three-year head coaching tenure, the Lions ranked 26th, 17th and 20th offensively. But the Detroit roster was also subpar, so maybe Patricia will do better with a more defined system under Belichick's confines. Maybe this could work?

Depression: Oh my goodness this offense is gonna be awful. At least the Boston Celtics are looked promising ... in Game 1. No way this could work.

Acceptance: Patricia is likely going to be New England's play-caller. Realistically, he has not had a chance yet to show his ability to do so on offense. If there's one head coach in the NFL who has earned the benefit of the doubt it's Belichick. We've got to hope this can work.