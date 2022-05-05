Can Undersized Marcus Jones Fill Big Role for Patriots?

Cover the slots. Return the kicks. Impact the game.

New England Patriots' third-round draft pick Marcus Jones is small in stature, but he could fill a huge void in 2022. At only 5-8 and 185 pounds with shortish arms (29 inch-reach), the rookie from the University of Houston is not ready yet - maybe he'll never be - to be an outside cornerback in the NFL covering the 6-4 star receivers. But he possesses the want-to and the wiggle to help Bill Belichick's squad where it needs immediate help: Special teams.

With All-Pro Gunner Olszewski signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, the Patriots need a new infusion of energy in the kick-return game. Enter Jones, who had nine return touchdowns in college for the Cougars.

Can Jones eventually develops the skills to play slot cornerback? Absolutely. And the sooner the better. The reason Belichick spent consecutive draft picks on Marcus and Jack Jones (a cornerback from Arizona State in the fourth round) was because his defense was shredded last season by quick-twitch slot receivers such as the Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle and the Bills' Isaiah McKenzie and Cole Beasley. Add Tyreek Hill to the equation this season and, indeed, New England desperately needed to faster and more athletic in the secondary.

Who knows, maybe Jones develops into the next Darrell Green, who made it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as 5-9, 180-pound cornerback. But for now the Patriots just need him to be a game-changing punt returner.

New England would be thrilled if he grows into a role not unlike Pacman Jones (5-10, 185 All-Pro in 2014) or Tyrann Mathieu (5-9, 180 three-time Pro Bowler with a Super Bowl ring in Kansas City). And there is certainly precedent for diminutive, dynamite kick-returners to succeed in the NFL. Right, Dave Meggett (5-7, 190), Darren Sproles (5-6, 190), Dante Hall (5-8, 186), Julian Edelman (5-10, 195)) and Troy Brown (5-10, 190)?

Had he not recently undergone surgery on both shoulders, Jones would have went higher in the draft. Because of that, he may not be ready for the field until training camp in July. And he may never be ready to be a three-down cornerback.

But, when healthy, he will immediately fill New England's kick-return void.