New Patriots DB Marcus Jones: ‘Controlling the Controllables’

Cornerback Marcus Jones is willing to do what is best for the team, which will undoubtedly endear him to his new team, the New England Patriots

Having entered the 2022 NFL Draft with a clear need at cornerback, the New England Patriots sought to add both depth and versatility to their defensive backfield by drafting defensive back Marcus Jones with the 85th overall selection.

In doing so, Jones is expected to play a dual role in two key phases of the game for New England. The former Houston Cougar will likely serve as a rotational slot cornerback, while making a strong case to earn a job as both a kickoff and a punt returner.

Still, what may endear him most to his new team is his willingness to do what’s best for the team.

“However I can help the team, I'm definitely down for it," Jones said during his first Patriots press conference call. "So, wherever they need me to be. Whenever I'm in New England, wherever they need me to be, it's the same way with my mindset. So, whether that's outside or inside or a safety or wherever, I'm definitely down, however I could help the team.”

For Jones, the key to success lies within a constant, but realistic desire for improvement. In other words, the 23-year-old possesses the wisdom to know the difference between changing the things he cannot accept, and accepting that which he cannot change — something he likes to call ‘controlling the controllables.’

“The main thing that I always pride myself in is in controlling what I can control,” Jones said Friday night. “So, controlling the controllables. That's definitely getting in with the coaching staff and my position coach and watching film, watching with my teammates, doing things like that and just helping out as a collective group because it's not only me, you know, it's also the other guys and when you've got all 11 guys working hard and dialing in on the scheme and everything that we have going on, then the team collectively works better as a whole. So, it's me doing those things and like I said, controlling the controllables helps out with everything else.:

While Jones possesses the physical ability, intellect and desire to control his performance on the field, one thing that is often beyond any athlete’s control is good health. Players may do their best to keep themselves in top physical condition. However, injury and illness can derail even the most peak performers.

Jones entered the draft with injury concerns of his own. He did not participate in running drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, due to his recovery from shoulder surgeries. Still, Patriots fans may take solace in Jones’ recovery going as well as possible.

“My shoulder's doing very well," Jones said. “Just staying on top of doing what I can to make sure I'm fully healed. So, just staying on top and making sure that I'm staying conditioned and working out.”

Heading into the 2022 season as New England’s only third-round selection, it is clear that Jones is expected to contribute sooner rather than later. Yet, the soon-to-be rookie appears to be up to the challenge. As long as he continues to ‘control the controllables,’ while remaining healthy, his future should be bright in Foxborough.