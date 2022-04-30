Will Marcus Jones Be Patriots New Kick-Return Specialist?

For a team which places a prominent premium on special teams prowess, the New England Patriots may have found their new kick returner, while adding depth in the secondary.

With second-team All-Pro cornerback J.C. Jackson having signed a multi-year mega deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, New England’s cornerback position found itself in need of some assistance.

In the wake of Jackson’s departure, the team has agreed to deals with cornerbacks Terrance Mitchell and Malcolm Butler. Both corners will join incumbents Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Joejuan Williams, Shaun Wade and Justin Bethel on the depth chart.

As a result, the Patriots added depth, and potential pop in their defensive backfield, by drafting Houston cornerback Marcus Jones.

Listed at 5-8, Jones’ lack of size may have deterred some potential suitors at the pro level. However, they may be doing a disservice to themselves by underestimating him. Apparently, it was not enough to cause the Patriots to shy from selecting his services. Jones is a phenomenal athlete with breakaway speed — known for displaying tremendous athleticism on pass defense and outstanding open-field tackles. He finished the season with 48 tackles, five interceptions, 13 passes-defensed, one forced fumble and one tackle for a loss. He ranked second nationally in interceptions and sixth nationally in passes defensed per game with 1.4.

While Jones projects best as a slot corner, his elite return skills make him an intriguing option for the Patriots, who place a premium on special teams prowess. In 2020, Jones was named to the first team, All-American Athletic Conference as a return specialist after leading the nation with 337 yards on 17 punt returns. He also returned one for a touchdown. During his redshirt senior season in 2021, Jones returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown with 17 seconds left against 19th-ranked SMU to win the game 44–37. To cap off the season he won the Paul Hornung Award, given to the nation's most versatile player. He was also selected to the Associated Press All-America first team as a defensive back. He also won AAC Special Teams Player of the Year along with being named first team All-AAC as a return specialist and second team All-AAC as a cornerback.

At the end of the day, Jones may best project in the Patriots system as their slot defender of the future, primarily because of his size and movement skills. Although he has experience playing outside, he will serve as a depth player in New England’s secondary for the short term. His elite return game may see him take on the duties as the Pats primary kick returner.